



Tyson Fury was almost forced into early retirement by a Hollywood stunt double. In his 17th fight, the Gypsy King faced Neven Pajkic, who managed to knock him down for the first time in his professional boxing career.

Bosnian-born Canadian heavyweight Pajkic was also undefeated with a 16-0 record when he entered the ring against Fury in November 2011. The two fighters clashed over Fury’s Commonwealth title, which he was supremely confident of retaining. “If Pajkic gives me a hard fight I will retire because if I can’t handle him, I’ll never unify the division,” Fury declared before the bout. However, his words seemed ill-judged when Pajkic landed an overhand right in the second round, knocking Fury down onto his backside, albeit briefly.

“I only cracked him with 30%,” Pajkic revealed to Sky Sports in 2020, reports the Manchester Evening News. “I didn’t expect him to go down. I practised the right hand, left hook. To my surprise, he fell after the first punch.” With less than a minute remaining in the round, the Manchester crowd sensed an upset. But Pajkic felt his moment had passed. “I hoped he would be groggy with the right hand then I would finish him off with the left hook,” he said. “The right hand was supposed to be a set-up. I wish he hadn’t gone down because the left hook was coming and would have put him out.”

Fury managed to hold on until the bell, clinging to his opponent in the final moments. He soon turned the tide in his favour, pushing back and achieving two knockdowns of his own in quick succession. The fight was called to a halt by the referee with less than 20 seconds remaining in the third round. Reflecting on the bout nine years later, Pajkic conceded: “He overcame adversity on that night and showed his championship mentality.” Following this victory, he entered the ring only once more to defend his Canadian title against Shane Andreesen in December 2012 before bidding farewell to his boxing career. His silver screen appearances had already begun while he was still throwing punches professionally. Transitioning from the ring to the film set, Pajkic embraced his new role as a full-time stuntman in showbiz. Notably, he even declined an opportunity to double for Vinnie Jones, unwilling to part with his hair for the gig.





