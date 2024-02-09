Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, surprisingly earned more than heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last year. According to Sportico’s list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, Paul ranked 37th while Fury was further down at 64th. Paul bagged a whopping £29million, with an additional £8m from sponsorships. In contrast, Fury made £25m from a single fight and received £6.3m from sponsors.

Paul had two big fights last year, including one against Fury’s brother Tommy, which marked his first boxing defeat. He reportedly made over £11m for the fight, excluding earnings from pay-per-view buys. Tommy took home around £3m for his victory.

Fury only fought once last year, shockingly taken the distance by former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The Brit was expected to easily beat Ngannou to set up a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, but he had to recover from a knockdown to win a controversial split decision.