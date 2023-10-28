



Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will go head-to-head tonight in a unique crossover boxing match in Saudi Arabia that puts their reputations on the line even if no belts are on offer. WBC heavyweight champion Fury will not be defending his belt because Cameroon fighter Ngannou – a former UFC world champion – has never competed in boxing before and isn’t a ranked fighter.

It is a different story in the world of MMA, however, where Ngannou is a living legend. The 37-year-old was heavyweight champion when he departed UFC in 2022 after failing to agree a new contract. Most people won’t be giving him much of a chance of beating Fury at his own game, but Ngannou is said to have the hardest punch in the world, so the Gypsy King better be on guard. Whatever the outcome of this evening’s contest, both fighters will be leaving Saudi Arabi significantly richer than when they arrived. According to Derek Chisora (as per FightHUB TV), Fury looks set to bank an incredible £41million ($50m) for taking on Ngannou. In stark contrast, the African made about £493,000 when he beat Ciryl Gane to retain the UFC heavyweight title in his final fight for the promotion.

But that is small change compared to what he will get for fighting Fury. Although the official purse amounts have not been disclosed, Fury himself let slip that his opponent is in line to earn around £8.2m from their clash, more than justifying his decision to walk away from UFC. During their fight launch press conference, Fury said: “Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he’s a genius, isn’t he? Guy’s about to make $10million. Come on! Egg in their face! Francis is going to make that bag. Rich!” Despite the huge amounts of money on the table, the disparity between what Fury will earn from the fight and what Ngannou will pocket is clear and that is reflected by their own net worths. Prior to tonight’s big event, Fury is estimated to have a net worth of around £54m ($65m) according to Celebrity Net Worth. He made over £9.9m when he beat Chisora for the second time in 2014 and his career-defining unification victory against Wladimir Klitschko saw the Gypsy King pocket a further £5.8m.

But when he faced Dillian Wyte in April 2022, Fury had an 80/20 split of the purse in his favour, earning him a whopping £20m for an evening’s work. Celebrity Net Worth says that Ngannou has an estimated net worth of around £5m with career earnings of around £2.2m. Since leaving UFC he has joined the PFL (Professional Fighters League) and under his current deal, he will earn a high seven-figure purse for each fight. He is also now chairman and equity owner of PFL Africa.





