



Tyson Fury has confirmed that he won’t be leaving his seven children any money as part of a potential inheritance, insisting that doing so would avoid them becoming “weak” and “spoilt”. Ahead of the Gypsy King’s blockbuster fight with Oleksandr Usyk, which will see an undisputed heavyweight champion crowned for the first time in over two decades, the 35-year-old’s sizable fortune is set to grow tenfold.

Though the final prize money from the bout will not be known until after they step into the ring on Saturday, May 18, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum has already claimed that his fighter will earn more than £78million from the showdown. “If you told Tyson Fury he’s set to make $100m (£78m), he’d really get p***ed off because he thinks, and I think he’s right, that he’s going to make a lot more,” said Arum. “I don’t know the number, but it’s a lot more than $100m.” That minimum £78m figure will go some way to bolstering an already estimated Fury net worth of £68m, according to Celebrity Net Worth, slightly more than rival Anthony Joshua (£64m) but engulfs his Ukrainian opponent Usyk (£12m).

However, Fury’s children Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis, Athena and Prince Rico Paris will all have to make their own way in the world, with their father firm that no inheritance will be shared by the seven kids. “I want my kids to get their own money, do their own things and be their own people,” Fury said. “I don’t believe in just giving all your money to your kids but it will make them weak, spoilt and not value anything, worthless. “They’ll end up getting to 35 and never having done anything for themselves, apart from spending dad’s money. They’ll be middle-aged looking in the mirror and being disappointed. If I buy my son a Lamborghini as soon as he passes his test, he’ll probably kill himself in it. But he also wouldn’t appreciate it.





