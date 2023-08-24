



Tyson Fury has vowed to knock out former UFC champion Francis Ngannou no matter who his coach is ahead of their fight in Saudi Arabia in late October. And if Fury’s prediction is right, it could lead to another all-star heavyweight clash with a chance to defend his WBC heavyweight title.

Ahead of the fight, former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou has enlisted boxing legend Mike Tyson as his coach. The pair have been putting in the hard yards with Tyson saying in a recent press conference that Ngannou would “shock the world.” In retaliation to Tyson’s comments, Fury posted on Twitter: “It’s good to see you training hard and you’re going to need to! It doesn’t matter if you’re being trained by the great Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali of Bruce Lee, you’re going to get KO’d in the Kingdom.” Fury, in true fashion, seems less than impressed despite Ngannou’s impressive record in The Octagon. From 20 professional fights the Cameroonian has won 12 by knock-out and has only lost three times, all by decision. Fury has 34 fights to his name, including 33 wins and one draw against Deontay Wilder. Thanks to this record, The Gypsy King is going into the bout full of confidence.

Fury’s confidence is warranted having remained undefeated in his career; but his fight with Ngannou won’t cause him to lose his WBC heavyweight title if he is defeated. This sets the stage for a chance to defend his title and the list of challengers is racking up. One of those is long-time rival Anthony Joshua. The fellow Brit has been constantly linked with a fight against Fury but recent talks have broken down with the pair failing to agree on certain terms. Joshua would be available for the fight having defeated Robert Helenius, who replaced Dillian Whyte when the 35-year-old failed a voluntary drug test. Although, it is unlikely that the pair will come to an agreement any time soon given how the last few attempts have materialised.

Another potential challenger could be Oleksandr Usyk who is due to fight Daniel Dubois on Saturday, August 26. The Ukrainian has also seen a deal to fight Fury collapse in recent months, but this also looks unlikely with Filip Hrgovic confirming he is Usyk’s IBF mandatory challenger. Speaking on TalkSport, Hrgovic admitted: “I should be next, yeah, I’m next in line, IBF is next in line. According to all the rules, I should be next. There’s no unification fight, they had all the time in the world to make that unification and they didn’t want to do that. So you vacate the titles or you fight your mandatory, that should be the case.” And when asked if he would step aside to allow Fury to fight Usyk, Hrgovic added: “They don’t want to do that fight, Fury’s fighting some guy who’s never boxed before, they don’t want to do that. So fight your mandatories, I’m not gonna step aside and I want to get my shot. I deserve it, I work hard, I’ve been in this sport for 17 years and I want to get my chance.” Fury’s fight against Ngannou will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia, with Usyk against Dubois taking place in Poland this weekend.





