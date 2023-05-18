Tyson Fury goes off on Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in foul-mouthed rant | Boxing | Sport

Tyson Fury has returned to social media with a bang. The Gypsy King has demanded a fight with anyone that will have it with him after bouts with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk collapsed in recent months.

Fury accused both men of not wanting to face him and revealed that Andy Ruiz Jr priced himself out of their proposed contest after demanding that he be paid $20m.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Fury said: “I’ve been off Instagram for a while, I’ve been on holiday, I’ve been chilling, I’ve been eating, I’ve been doing all sorts of s***. But I just wanted to say to everybody that I want to knock out all these motherf***** out and I’m ready to rumble.

“I’ve not fought since Decemeber through no fault of my own. I’ve tried to fight some little midget Usyk and he’s not wanted anything, I’ve tried to fight AJ, he don’t want no smoke.