The 59-year-old former fighter later apologised for his headbutt, putting the clash down to emotions. “Sincere apologies to everybody involved,” he said. “It’s just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella.

“If you come close in a fighting man’s space, you’re going to cop for something. What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn’t showing any of it. He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it. It doesn’t bother me [bleeding], it’s what we live for, we’re fighting people. That’s a regular occurrence to me.”