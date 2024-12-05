Deontay Wilder’s coach, Malik Scott, has opined that Oleksandr Usyk excels against larger opponents and argues that Tyson Fury’s heft will be inconsequential when he faces the Ukrainian fighter. The highly anticipated rematch is set to take place on December 21 in Riyadh.

In their initial bout last May, Usyk clinched a split-decision win over Fury, marking his first professional loss and claiming the title of the undisputed division champion—a distinction not achieved since 1999.

As the countdown to the monumental clash ticks down, with both boxers deeply immersed in training, it seems Fury is preparing to adjust his strategy for the upcoming brawl. According to talkSPORT’s boxing authority Gareth A Davies, Fury—known as ‘The Gypsy King’—is targeting to bulk up to 19 stone 7 pounds (273lbs), a noticeable increase from his previous fighting weight of 18 stone 10 pounds (262lbs) at their first showdown.

Fury appears set on working towards a knockout victory this time around, deviating from the more cautious approach seen in their first fight. “I’m going to go in there with destroy mode,” Fury declared boldly in a chat with Undisputed.

“Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious… Anybody can get caught as we have seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights.