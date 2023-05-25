Tyson Fury ‘flies to Brisbane to agree next fight’ with unbeaten world champ in Australia | Boxing | Sport





Tyson Fury reportedly flew to Brisbane on Thursday to discuss a potential summer fight with unbeaten IBF cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia. The Gypsy King has been in Melbourne this week to support his good friend Joseph Parker, who secured his second successive victory with a brutal first-round stoppage of Faiga Opelu.

Fury was ringside for the bout but he now looks keen to make the most of his trip Down Under by investigating the prospect of a summer fight in Australia. The WBC heavyweight king is now itching to climb back through the ropes following a five-month lay-off and recently challenged promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum to find him an opponent. Yet it now appears Fury is taking matters into his own hands as he targets a summer showdown with Opetaia in Australia. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Fury flew from Melbourne to Brisbane on Thursday to hold talks over a scrap with Opetaia which ‘could pack out the Suncorp Stadium’ later in the year.

Opetaia is a serious contender having won all of his 22 professional contests, 17 of which have come via knockout. He had to overcome a broken jaw to beat Mairis Briedis on the scorecards in Australia last July to win the IBF cruiserweight title. The key sticking point though is that Opetaia would have to bulk up to heavyweight to secure the fight with Fury, something he is seemingly willing to do. Fellow Australian Demsey McKean, a natural heavyweight, has also been trying to land a fight with the Gypsy King.

Despite that, Opetaia’s manager, Mick Francis has confirmed talks with Fury are underway, meaning a fight could genuinely materialise this summer. “It’s a legitimate fight,” Francis said. “Tyson Fury won’t get knocked out and Jai Opetaia won’t get knocked out. It’s a fight that will go the distance, it would be an absolute war. “It’s all about bang for buck and you couldn’t wish for a better domestic fight. “Jai’s got nothing to prove in the cruiserweight division and he would take the fight in a heartbeat.

“He spars with heavyweights every day of the week because cruiserweights are too small for him, they’re not strong enough. It’s an absolute war when he and Justis [Huni] spar.” Fury was last in action in December when he pulverised old rival Dereck Chisora in a horribly one-sided contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has since tried to set up an undisputed heavyweight world championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk but negotiations broke down. The highly-anticipated bout is expected to be re-explored later in the year but for now the Gypsy King wants to get back in action to avoid potential ring-rust ahead of the biggest fight of his career with Usyk.









Source link