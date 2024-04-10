Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Fury spoke supremely confidently ahead at the press conference in Morecambe, but did have a more serious tone than his usual playful demeanor.

The 35-year-old admitted Usyk will be a dangerous opponent, naming him a ‘great champion’, but later stated that he believes the Ukrainian will be too small once he steps into the ring against him.

He said: “When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting. Even the greatest cruiserweight who ever lived, Evander Holyfield, when he stepped up to the big boys and beat Lennox Lewis he got found wanting. You can beat the average big ones but you can’t the elite big ones. Size really matters and we have weight divisions for a reason.