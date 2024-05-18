



Tyson Fury is set to earn a huge pay cheque for his fight with Oleksandr Usyk today. But the Gypsy King’s earnings from the heavyweight fight come nowhere near what Cristiano Ronaldo has taken home during his time in Saudi Arabia.

Fury and Usyk will clash in Saudi Arabia to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Manchester-born Fury is set to take a 70-30 split of the purse for the fight. It could see the 35-year-old earn around £81million from the eye-watering £116m prize pot. But while that is a huge sum of money, it is barely anything compared to what Ronaldo has earned while playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Portugal forward joined Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United in November 2022. His move to the gulf state has been followed by an influx of European talent joining the Saudi Pro League on huge salaries.

Ronaldo’s deal is the most lucrative of all. The 39-year-old is believed to have earned around £250m since ditching European football. He is also an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034. However, Ronaldo will miss out on winning the Kingdom’s top-flight title again this year. Having seen Al-Ittihad win the league last season, Al-Hilal have comfortably strolled to the top this term. They are 12 points clear of Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr with three matches remaining. Meanwhile, Fury says that destiny will take its course when he fights Usyk this weekend. He told Sky News: “I think we’ll find out on Saturday whose destiny it is, mine or his.

“We both can’t have the destiny of being the undisputed in this era, and we won’t be young enough to go into another era undisputed. So it’s D-Day for both fighters.” Fury says he is in Saudi Arabia primarily to be paid, adding: “For me, it’s just another day in the office, I’m here to get paid… and go home. It’s never been about belts and all that sort of stuff, all that sort of stuff is based on someone else’s opinion. “For me it’s about getting my money, going home, walking the dog, doing the school run, just being left alone really. I’m not interested in going into movies and having a successful career after boxing.”





