



Tyson Fury was left pondering over Oleksandr Usyk’s mysterious “don’t be afraid” remark as they gear up for a highly anticipated rematch this month. Usyk, making history by being the first to topple Fury in a professional bout with a split-decision win back in May, is set to clash with ‘The Gypsy King’ once more on December 21, with Fury hungry for vengeance. In the lead-up to their much-awaited second encounter, two-time champion Fury has made it explicitly clear his intention is to go for the knockout. While speaking about video game ‘Undisputed’ concerning his fighting tactics—whether he prefers to keep distance or engage closely—he commented: “I don’t know. It’s horses for courses isn’t it? It all depends on what I need to do on the night. I needed to get Wilder out of there or he got me out of there and that’s the type of fight it had to be.”

“It had to be a 50/50 gunsling with the biggest puncher in history or else he’d have chinned me in round nine. Going into the rematch with Usyk, it’s going to be the same. I’m going to roll the dice and it’s going to be you or me… best foot forward and swing away. I’ve never been afraid to get knocked spark out. I’ve always put it on the line every time.” The boxer made it clear, stating: “There’s no secret! I’m going in there to knock you out because I don’t think I’m going to get a decision no matter what I do. I don’t think I’m going to get a boxing decision, so I’m going to have to take it out of the judges hands like I did in America that time and I’ve got to get him (Usyk) out of there. Hand on heart, I have to get him out of there to see victory.” As the rematch draws near, both fighters exchanged words about their previous bout. While speaking on the DAZN YouTube channel, Usyk was questioned about whether he thought Fury avoided confrontation in their first match; his response was cryptic: “I said ‘not run, don’t be afraid.’ I will not leave you alone again.” A perplexed Fury retorted: “What does that even mean? Don’t be afraid… of a boxing match? I’ve had many boxing matches before and not been afraid. I’m sure you have as well, you’ve had 300 amateur fights, you’re not going to be afraid of a boxing match. I don’t really make much of that.”

Recounting their original clash, Fury admitted that Usyk was deserving of his win, stating during the launch press conference for their October rematch: “It’s actually been about four and half years – the Deontay Wilder II fight – since I was the underdog in a fight. I’m looking forward to a fantastic fight. Oleksandr won the first fight fair and square.” The boxer expressed his determination for the upcoming rematch, saying: “It was very close last time. I’ll be a bit more focussed, a lack of complacency and I should do the job. Nothing drastic has to change. A bit more of the same, a bit more focused, and I will be victorious. Last time it wasn’t my time to win or God would have given me victory. I’m very happy Usyk got the decision. That was meant to be, and we’re going to find out what is meant to be on December 21.” He also reflected on life’s lessons and his role as an entertainer: “I believe it’s my time this time and all things that happen – positive or negative – are lessons and we must learn from these things as humans, boxers, fathers and husbands. What we know is to go out there and knock each other out and put on a show for the paying customer. I hope you guys will enjoy this fight as much as I will.”





