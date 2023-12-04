



British boxing great Carl Froch has claimed that Tyson Fury’s fight against Oleksandr Usyk will be “pushed back to March” because Fury may find it difficult to over overindulging over Christmas and New Year. The two boxers are set to touch gloves on February 17, something that Froch has his doubts about.

Both Fury and Usyk agreed to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title amid the pair’s recent availability. Both boxers hold the heavyweight belts from all four of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies – WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO. Fury possesses the WBC belt while Usyk holds the IBF, WBO and WBA Super World Heavyweight championships. The fight would be the first undisputed heavyweight clash since Lennox Lewis claimed the belts from Evander Holyfield in 1999. And while there is plenty of hype around the historic occasion, not everyone believes that it will actually take place on the agreed date.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “Froch on Fighting” podcast, the former super-middleweight world champion believes that a fight date in February will come too soon after the holidays for Fury. “Tyson’s got to get through Christmas and New Year and not have a drink, not relax and not overeat,” he said. “I know he’s not got to make weight with heavyweight boxing, but he’s still got an optimum fight weight and he does put a few pounds on him. He’s got a bit of timber that he sort of needs to rein in before the fight. “It’s going to be a tough one. He’s got a wonderful family and a big family, his wife and seven children, so he’ll want to relax and have a good time.

“Is he going to want to be training over Christmas and New Year which he’s going to have to do if he’s ready for the February event? I’m not sure, I’ve got a feeling that the fight might be pushed back to March. You heard it here first.” Despite his claims, Froch is still hoping that the fight does take place as planned, adding: “Hopefully it does take place in February. The Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight for the heavyweight undisputed unification fight has to happen. I’m optimistic that it will, but I’ve got my reservations that it will happen in February.” Fury remains in no doubt that the fight will take place having recently issued a series of threats to his opponent at the pair’s fiery press conference.

“He’s a good boxer, slick. But I’ve seen people like him before, and when they fight the big man, they lose,” Fury said. “I’m going to bust him up. You know what’s coming? You’re getting smashed to pieces. You’re fighting the best British heavyweight there’s ever been.” Fury’s last fight saw him claim a controversial win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The exhibition bout saw “The Gypsy King” get knocked to the floor but would claim the win via split decision to remain undefeated. Usyk last fought back in August against Daniel Dubois to defend his unified heavyweight titles. The Ukranian won via a ninth-round stoppage to maintain his record of 21 fights undefeated.





