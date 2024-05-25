Tyson Fury was left feeling hard done by after his undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury met his demise against Usyk, losing his WBC title as heavyweight world champion last weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The fight marked the first defeat of his thriving career, despite dominating the first half and ultimately conceding the second. Reflecting on the fight, Fury remained adamant that victory should have been his.

“Get up, boys. I was… ripped off in there. I thought I won it by four or five rounds,” he stated in a video taken while returning to his dressing room post-fight.

Looking forward, Fury is geared up for his rematch with Usyk which is slated to kick off in Riyadh come October. Initially wavering, Fury has since invoked his rematch clause. His promoter Frank Warren is firmly in his corner, expressing confidence in Fury’s ability to reclaim his championship title.

There will be a rematch and that will be confirmed and announced in due course,” he said. “I think it will be better than the original fight.

“They both know each other, they’ve shared the ring and they’ll be looking to use what they’ve gained from the fight as an advantage to beat their opponent. Everyone out there thinks Usyk is the best out there so let’s see what Tyson does.