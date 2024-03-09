Joshua dominated from the first bell, before ending the bout with a knockout punch in the second round in Saudi Arabia. The performance was an impressive one, especially after former UFC star Ngannou went all 10 rounds with Fury before losing on points last October.

On the back of AJ’s victory, the hope is now that the Englishman will finally get to meet Fury in the ring if the Gypsy King can get past Usyk in May. Fury, however, has revealed a rematch clause with the Ukrainian will only knock back any fight with Joshua.

Speaking to DAZN, Fury said: “I think there’s quite a long way to go, and for some reason, over the last five years, there’s always been some s*** that gets in the way of it. This time the s*** is the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, so that’s on the back burner for now.