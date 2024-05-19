



Fury and Usyk exhibited conrtrasting styles but produced an enthralling thriller. The Ukrainian flew out the blocks, displaying a level of aggressiveness not many predicted to overwhelm Fury. However, the Gypsy King then began to dominate proceedings as the contest ebbed and flowed. Fury twice wobbled his opponent with fierce uppercuts, failing to capitalise while he frequently showboated and played up to the crowd as he appeared in control. But then Usyk, who was seemingly slowing down and looking on his way to defeat, bit back. He landed several stunning hits on Fury, including a mega right-hand in round nine that scored a knockdown, leaving the Gypsy King dazed and desperately wandering out the ring hoping to be saved by the bell – which he was.

From there, Usyk pressed home his advantage over the final few rounds. The judges’ scorecards read 115-112 to Usyk, 113-114 in favour of Fury and 114-113 for Usyk, who emotionally reacted to a win that cements his place among the all-time greats. After the fight, Fury was adamant he had emerged victorious. He protested the judges scoring, remarkably suggesting it was influenced by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Fury declared: “I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few rounds but I won the majority of them. What can you do, it was one of them decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight, best we could do. And you know, his country’s at war, so people are siding with a country at war. But make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion and I’ll be back.

“We go back to our families and we run it back in October. I’m not going to sit here and cry and make excuses.” Fury’s call for a rematch, which was a clause in the contract, was heard by Usyk. The 37-year-old revealed he was also willing to do it all again later this year while expressing grattitude to both his team and supporters back in Ukraine. “Thank you so much to my team,” Usyk said. “It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day. Yes, of course I am ready for a rematch.”





