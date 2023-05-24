Tyson Fury calls on Joseph Parker vs Anthony Joshua rematch after first-round knockout | Boxing | Sport





Tyson Fury has declared he’d like to see Joseph Parker rematch Anthony Joshua after naming four potential opponents for his close friend, who comfortably stopped Faiga Opelu in the first round to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title in Australia. The Gypsy King flew Down Under to support his stablemate in Melbourne and the trip was seemingly made worthwhile following a spectacular TKO victory.

Opelu was left dancing around the ring helplessly as Parker continued to bludgeon his opponent with a series of savage combinations. The Kiwi looked incredibly heavy-handed once again as he continued his comeback trail following his brutal knockout defeat to Joe Joyce last September. Parker has since defeated Jack Massey and now Opelu to reposition himself in the heavyweight division and Fury said ringside that his mate should now be eyeing the big fights once again. The Gypsy King said: “I’d like to see the rematch with Andy Ruiz, Joe Joyce, Dillian Whyte or even AJ. F**k ‘em all, Joseph Parker is back!”

Back in March 2018, Parker became the first man to ever go the distance with Joshua in the professional ranks despite defeat in Cardiff. But since then, both have endured rocky patches to say the least having both suffered a series of losses. Yet Fury evidently feels Parker has the sharpness to challenge AJ once again while there are other big fights out there on the table for the 31-year-old, who to his credit has remained active. Parker also previously beat Andy Ruiz Jr for the vacant WBO world heavyweight title in December 2016 before later losing the belt to AJ.

Fury also made it clear he would never fight Parker, who is coached by his cousin and team member Andy Lee. “Definitely not. No,” he said, when asked if he’d consider a fight with Parer. “I’d rather give him the belt than fight him for it. We’re too close for that fight, and there’s plenty of heavyweights out there.” New Zealander Parker, who now resides in Morecambe Bay with Fury, has won 32 of his 35 professional bouts. Speaking to SecondsOut last December, Parker made it clear he was willing to pursue rematches with Whyte, Joyce and Joshua before declaring he’d already reached out to AJ’s team but received no response.

“It would be nice to get a rematch with Joshua, a rematch with Dillian Whyte and probably in the future, a rematch with Joe Joyce,” Parker said. “I like to fight those guys that I lost to. Before I flew here and before I locked in this fight, my manager put in a message to Joshua’s team and asked if they wanted to have a rematch. “We had no reply but we’re still trying to chase those fights, those rematches and it would be awesome if we can. It’s just up to each fighter and their team.”









