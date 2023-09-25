Zhang Zhilei’s manager Terry Lane says he understands that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are in talks about making their long-awaited undisputed showdown next despite “The Gypsy King’s” insistence that he has no interest in pursuing the bout.

Fury is set to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a money-spinning crossover clash on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans had hoped to see Usyk and Fury in the ring together this year, however, negotiations broke down in March over the purse split for the rematch.

According to ESPN, Fury was unwilling to compromise on anything greater than an even share in the event of a loss while Team Usyk wanted the 70/30 split in favour of Fury for the inaugural encounter to be reversed if they came out victorious. Usyk and Co pulled the plug on discussions after their demands were not met and since then Fury has washed his hands with the four-belt shoot-out.

However, Lane is under the impression that both parties are trying to make Usyk vs Fury after the Ngannou exhibition. Speaking in the immediate aftermath of his client’s sensational third-round knockout victory over Joe Joyce on Saturday, Lane said he would love to match Zhang against Fury but understands it may not be possible due to the Usyk fight taking precedence.