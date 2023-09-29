Heavyweight boxing icons Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have ‘signed contracts’ to fight in Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. Fury will take on his Ukrainian opponent following his upcoming clash against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: the-express.com/sport

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @ExpressUSSport – the official Daily Express US & The-Express.com Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook – ExpressUSSport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and The-Express.com.