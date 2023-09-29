Friday, September 29, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGTyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk 'sign agreement' to finally fight after Francis...
BOXING

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk ‘sign agreement’ to finally fight after Francis Ngannou bout | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk 'sign agreement' to finally fight after Francis Ngannou bout | Boxing | Sport


Heavyweight boxing icons Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have ‘signed contracts’ to fight in Saudi Arabia, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. Fury will take on his Ukrainian opponent following his upcoming clash against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: the-express.com/sport

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @ExpressUSSport – the official Daily Express US & The-Express.com Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook – ExpressUSSport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and The-Express.com.





Source link

Previous article
Nigerian Police Arrest Socialite, Sam Larry Over MohBad’s Death
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network