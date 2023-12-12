WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is accused, along with his dad John and brother Shane, of dodging an eye-watering £82,000 council tax bill. The trio allegedly owe the money due to parking caravans and motorhomes on land next to their jointly-owned Cheshire mansion.

Land Registry papers indicate that the three men own the property in Styal, as well as the land adjacent to it. John Fury, 59, is believed to live in the mansion, which was purchased by son Tyson for just under £1.7million in 2020.

According to The Sun, magistrates are set to issue a legal order relating to an £82,166.85 bill, payable to Cheshire East Council. And if they don’t stump up the cash, authorities can sanction ‘enforcement action’, which could involve a bailiff visit and the removal of assets.

Barrister Sarah Robinson told the newspaper: “Often, the first time people realise a liability order has been granted is when bailiffs are sent round.