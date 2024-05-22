Tyson Fury has been accused of not taking his training camp seriously in the lead-up to his heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. The Gypsy King suffered the first defeat of his professional career on Saturday night, losing out to the Ukrainian by split decision.

After a wobbly start, Fury had seemed in control until he sustained a bloody nose and a brutal knockdown in the ninth round before hanging on to go the full distance. Yet the judges scored it 115-112, 113-114 and 114-113 in Usyk’s favour, raising questions about whether Fury has what it takes to win their rematch in October.

Former Irish boxer Joe Egan believes the 35-year-old can still avenge his stunning defeat, but slammed Fury for breaking up his training camp in the build-up due to external distractions. Egan, speaking to former super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch, compared Froch’s professionalism to Fury’s apparent lack of, and claimed the Gypsy King’s engine let him down in the fight.

Egan said during his appearance on Froch on Fighting: “It was a close fight but it was only 50% of Tyson Fury. He wasn’t fit for that fight. I don’t care what anybody says. He didn’t prepare properly for that fight. His training camp was broken up. He was out in Dubai watching [Francis] Ngannou and [Anthony] Joshua nine weeks before the fight. Seven weeks before the fight he was doing a press conference in Manchester without Usyk, Usyk didn’t break his camp.