



Tyson Fury has revealed that he has been turned off football because of Manchester United’s recent struggles on the pitch. The 13-time Premier League champions are no longer title contenders and could only muster a 15th-place league finish last season. Fury has previously attended Old Trafford to watch United in action and was paraded on the pitch at half time during the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal in December 2018, just days after his fight with Deontay Wilder in the USA had ended in a draw. The 37-year-old returned to Manchester for the team’s Champions League quarter-final showdown with Barcelona in 2019, before being spotted at the stadium for another clash with Arsenal in 2022. And he even caught up with Sir Alex Ferguson at the stadium when United defeated Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final showdown in March 2024.

United haven’t come close to winning the Premier League title since legendary manager Ferguson retired in 2013. And Fury has made his views on the club and football as a whole perfectly clear. During an interview with Racing TV at Cartmel Racecourse at the start of the week, the former boxing world champion explained: “I’m not a supporter of football really. “I used to support United, but because they’re in the s*** now, I’m no supporter of any football teams anymore.”

Fury even revealed he also stopped supporting the England national team following their humiliating Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland. The Three Lions, who were managed by Roy Hodgson during that tournament, met Iceland in the round of 16 and were expected to cruise into the quarter-finals. But they blew a one-goal advantage as they were eventually defeated 2-1. And Fury added: “I used to support England as well, but when they lost to Iceland in the Euros in 2016, that was me and football completely done with. Now I’m into horse racing, get up.”

Fury won’t be the only person to have grown weary of Manchester United’s underwhelming performances on the pitch, with many Red Devils fans airing their frustrations in recent seasons. The north west giants have finished in the Premier League top four just once in the last four campaigns, with last season’s 15th-place standing marking their lowest position since the competition’s rebrand in 1992. And they’ve hardly flown out of the traps this season either, with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the campaign being followed by a 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday.





