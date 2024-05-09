



Jake Paul has been told by Mike Tyson that he can’t pull out of their upcoming fight, as he’s determined to knock out ‘The Problem Child’ on July 20. In a recent interview with musician Damon Elliott, the host warned Paul that Tyson once “smacked the —-” out of him, but ‘Iron Mike’ is eager to get in the ring with the 27-year-old.

Elliott’s face has “never been the same” since taking a punch from Tyson when he was just 14, and he’s warned Paul about what may happen when he fights the former heavyweight champion in Dallas, Texas. The fight announcement shocked boxing fans when Tyson agreed to come out of retirement to face Paul, a bout that will be broadcast live on Netflix. It’s also been ruled a professional fight, meaning it will impact Tyson’s legendary record. Tyson has appeared in great shape for the fight, regularly posting training videos as the 57-year-old looks in great condition. He’s not lost his power, something that Elliott sent a warning to Paul about as he said: “Jake, I’ve known Mike since he smacked the —- out of me at 14-years-old and my face has never been the same.”

Elliott was quickly interrupted by Tyson, who begged Paul to not pull out. “Do it Jake, please, don’t listen to this man. Jake, don’t listen to him, please,” Tyson replied. It’s a highly-anticipated fight with lots of uncertainties, mainly due to the 30-year age gap. Paul will have the athletic advantage but Tyson still has his iconic power that saw him knockout 44 fighters during his professional career. Tyson has also been cutting weight while Paul has been piling on the pounds, with ‘Iron Mike’ making a bizarre admission about his diet during training camp. Tyson claims to be eating raw meat in the build up to his fight, as he said: “Raw meat. I’m going to have to eat it now because my opponent’s going to be raw meat.”

The former heavyweight champion is eating leaner foods while Paul is enjoying steaks, burgers, and other delicacies before cutting closer to the fight date. “I’m just getting to eat as much as possible and it turns out my body carries this weight super well and I’m only growing,” Paul revealed on his podcast. “I think I’ll get up to 240 and probably cut down so I’m like way faster. If I’m training in this camp at 240lb and then I cut down to 220lb it’s basically like I had a 20lb weight vest on for the whole entire camp.” Paul has ambitions to get to the same size as British heavyweight Anthony Joshua for the fight with Tyson, something that will be new to the American boxer. Tyson will shake off the ring rust when returning to fight action, but Paul may struggle to adapt too.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!