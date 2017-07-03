Two teachers rape 10 secondary school students, infect them with STDs

Two teachers of Government Secondary School Epe, Lagos State, have allegedly raped and infected 10 female students of the school with STDs.

The girls are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the area.

The teachers allegedly took turns to have carnal knowledge of the students until the bubble burst at the weekend.

According to Vanguard, they threatened to fail the students if they refused their demand.

According to the report, none of the students knew they were infected until one of them complained of an unusual discharge from her private part to her mother.

When taken to a hospital, she was discovered to have been infected with STD.

The students were said to have opened up when their parents mounted pressure to know what went wrong.

The girls confirmed that they were raped by the teachers on different occasions.

The Director of Office of Public Defender, Mrs. Olubukonla Salami, confirmed the report.

She said, “The case has been reported to us and we are on top of it. It has also been reported to the state Police Command and investigation is on.”