Monday, October 23, 2023
Two rings seen for Fury fight after demand made vs Ngannou | Boxing | Sport

“I prepared to make him move less, and I know that he asked for the biggest size of the ring possible,” Ngannou revealed to TNT Sports. A defensive Fury then replied: “I didn’t ask for any ring, I’ll fight you in a phone box, no problem.”

Ngannou then went into detail, as he added: “OK, so, you didn’t ask for a 24-feet ring?” Fury then gave a vague response back, as he said: “I didn’t ask for any size ring, I’ve not even spoken to the guys. I don’t get involved in the business. But the championship ring is only 20 feet. So, if they’ve asked for a 24-foot, let’s do it in a 20-foot. Easy.”

But that doesn’t seem to be the case as two rings have been seen in the venue already, with it likely that the rest of the card will fight in the standard ring, while Fury and Ngannou fight in the other. The main event ring walks are expected to start at 5:40 p.m. ET, with a stacked card taking place before.



