Two Persons Killed, Scores Of Houses Burnt In Communal Clash In Kogi State

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed killed in a communal clash between Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Several houses were equally razed with property worth millions of naira in both sides, during the clash that reportedly took place on January 14.

Trouble was said to have started when some villagers in Ochi-Ibadan allegedly killed a man from Oturpo-Ojile who was returning from Lagos State to his village, Oturpo-Ojile.

Some youths from Oturpo-Ojile, in a reprisal attack, went straight to Ochi-Ibadan and allegedly burnt down over 70 houses.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the member representing Ankpa state constituency, Akus Lawal, condemned the incident, while commending the timely intervention of the police and other security agencies.

Lawal, who raised the incident on the floor of the House during plenary on Thursday, described the clash between two communities as very worrisome, however appealed to both sides to embrace peace.

He said “The sad incident occurred on January 14, 2024. We were informed that the death of one man from Oturpo-Ojile while returning from a journey led to a reprisal attack by his people on Ochi-Ibadan village whom they accused to have caused the death of their son. Over 70 houses and many properties in Ochi-Ibadan were burnt down.

“We must commend the Commissioner of Police who went to this community for an on-the-spot assessment and the Kogi State Government under Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the quick response. We are praying that such communal clashes will not happen in our land again.”

Lawal called on the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency to immediately provide relief materials for all the affected victims of the communal clash.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the unfortunate incident but noted that the houses that were burnt were 30 and not 70.

The Command’s spokesman, SP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, “Only 30 houses were razed, while several properties were destroyed.”

He said that the state commissioner of police, Betrand Onuoha, visited the two communities while normalcy had been restored.