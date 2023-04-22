Two people die, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze

A fire at a restaurant in Madrid resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to 12 others, emergency services said on Saturday.

The blaze started late on Friday night at Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto, an Italian restaurant in the central Salamanca neighbourhood.

One of the dead was a restaurant employee and the other was a customer, Madrid mayor Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters on Saturday outside the building.

An eyewitness told El Pais newspaper that the fire started after a waiter flambéed a pizza and the flames set fire to the ceiling and walls.

Diners found it hard to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.