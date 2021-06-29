Two PDP lawmakers join Ayade in APC

The former National Secretary and Governorship candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Zamfara state Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Shinkafi made this known on Monday.



Shinkafi told his teeming supporters in his house that contrary to public opinion, he didn’t join the APC for material gain.

“I am leaving APGA not because I don’t like the party but I am living APGA in order to join Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara State,” Shinkafi said.

“I was invited by Governor Bello Matawalle himself to join him in the APC, as such I see no reason why I should not join him”.

He maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA and has been in the party for 19 years where he rose up to the rank of the National Secretary of the party.

“Those who are thinking that I am defecting to APC because of material things are wrong,” he added.

“I have decided to defect to APC as from today Monday 28, 6 2021 and I am calling on all my supporters to also join me in the APC.

“I am not forcing anybody to defect to APC and I will however continue to relate with those who chose to remain in the APGA because of our long-existing relationship”.

Shinkafi also thanked the Anambra State Governor and the National Chairman of APGA for the support and assistance they rendered to him during his stay in APGA.