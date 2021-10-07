Two lawyers, two policemen, six others feared killed in Ebonyi

No fewer than ten persons, two of them said to be legal practitioners, have been killed by gunmen in Ebonyi State.

The gunmen were said to have invaded Isu and Onicha Igboeze communities, Onicha local government area shooting sporadically.

Two policemen, who were among their victims, were reportedly killed in Isu.

The other victims were killed in Onicha Igboeze.

Sources said the two lawyers were passing with a vehicle and ran into the gunmen who operated on a Lexus Jeep.

The gunmen were said to have killed the lawyers, burnt the Jeep they used and left the area with the lawyers’ vehicle.

There have been killings in Onicha Igboeze in the last three months by gunmen and security agents.

Last month, a woman and daughter of Traditional Ruler of the community, Elizabeth Agwu, was hit by a bullet when policemen invaded the community to arrest a suspect.

The woman died as a result of the bullet, which hit her on the abdomen.

The suspect the Policemen came to arrest was later shot dead.

In August, about seven travellers were burnt alive inside the vehicle they were travelling with on the Onicha Igboeze road.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the latest invasion but said details of the incident were still sketchy.

She however noted the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba has dispatched a team to the area.