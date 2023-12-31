Two Koreans kidnapped in Rivers regain freedom

Two South Koreans kidnapped by gunmen in Emughan Clan, Abua/Odual Local Council of Rivers State have regained freedom.

On December 12, 2023, gunmen ambushed a convoy of Daewoo workers along the Ahoada/Qbua axis of the East-West in the state, shooting dead four soldiers escorting the expatriates and two drivers.

The South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed their release in a statement, saying they were rescued, yesterday, and moved to a safe place.

The acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Army Public Relations, Major Jonah Danjuma, had earlier, in a statement, said efforts were being intensified for the unconditional release of the two abducted foreigners.

The army had vowed that the killers of his men must surely be arrested to face the wrath of the law.

However, some indigenes of the affected communities raised the alarm of increasing fear of reprisal attack by the army, forcing some residents to flee their ancestral homes.

The communities the incident occurred are Aminigboko, Owerewere and Egunghan in Abua Odual.

The paramount rulers of the three communities, Chief Idowa Agbala, Chief Eric Dede and Chief Umor Akio, in a joint statement, appealed to the army to rescind any plan that may further scare innocent villagers.

They stated that the consequences of fear for reprisal attack had made many villagers to be sleeping in bushes without water and food with health and psychological risks.