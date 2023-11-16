Thursday, November 16, 2023
Two killed as police fire shots to disperse pro-Palestine protesters in Kaduna

Police in Kaduna have dispersed a pro-Palestine protest organised by the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiite.

The protesters were declaring their unalloyed support for the people of Gaza in Palestine who have been under the siege of Israeli airstrikes since October 7.

IMN members, who started their protest from the premises of the Kaduna State office of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) marched through Muhammadu Buhari Way to the office of the National Human Rights Commission to submit their letter.

Minutes after the protest commenced, men of the Nigeria police fired teargas canisters and shot into the air to disperse the protesters.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that two people were killed in the protest.

Aliyu Umar Tirmizi, who spoke on behalf of the protesters said, “The Israeli occupiers have for the past 75 years been unleashing genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid on the unarmed civilians that include men, women and children.

“They have murdered thousands of children and the aged and have demolished houses and worship places of innocent civilians. The Zionist Israel has abused the sanctity of the holy Mosque of Al-Aqsa and terrorized innocent worshipers that visit the place.

“In recent times, the Zionist Israel has increased its atrocities on the good people of Palestine where they have been using internationally banned weapons on innocent civilians and even attacked hospitals killing innocent people. It is an understatement to say that the United States of America is providing funds in the name of military aid worth $3.27 billion annually to Israel.

“The oppressed people of Palestine and indeed human minded people from all over the world have risen against these atrocities. We call on all kind-hearted individuals across the world to lend their voices in support of the oppressed Palestinians and condemn Israel and her cohorts. May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon you all.”

