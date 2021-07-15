Two killed as armed robbers attack UBA in Ondo

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday said the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed United States of America and it will arrive the country before the end of July.

Spokesman of NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed to journalists in Abuja said, the 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries.

He listed the countries to include: Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria.

Gabkwet added, ”An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.”

Nigeria requested the 12 aircraft from the United States in order to fight ongoing insecurity in the country.

The A-29 Super Tucano deal between the US and Nigeria is the largest defence sale to an African country.

The armed turboprops will conduct strikes against Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province and bandits in North-East and North-West regions.

Nigeria paid $462 million for twelve Tucanos and other weapons in 2018.

The payment covers Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) systems for six of them.

The aircraft have Paveway II guided bombs, laser-guided rockets, 12.7 mm ammunition, unguided bombs and infrared sensors.