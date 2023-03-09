Thursday, March 9, 2023
HomeNEWSTwo confirmed dead, others injured as train crushes Lagos govt staff bus...
NEWS

Two confirmed dead, others injured as train crushes Lagos govt staff bus at Ikeja

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
22
Two confirmed dead, others injured in Lagos train accident

Two persons have been confirmed dead, while others sustained injury in an accident involving a moving train, a Lagos state Staff bus, on Thursday morning in Ikeja.

The two casualties were staff of the State Government.

Confirming the accident, South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye, said the State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.

“The operations are ongoing. Search and Rescue concluded. Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye added.

Meanwhile, officials of LASEMA, NEMA, Police, FRSC, CIVIL DEFENCE, and Nigeria Railway Corporation team are at the rescue scene.

Previous article
‘I care about Tom’ but ‘I need to heal’ after affair
Next article
Thomas Muller rubs salt on Lionel Messi’s wounds after PSG’s Champions League exit
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network