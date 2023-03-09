Two confirmed dead, others injured as train crushes Lagos govt staff bus at Ikeja

Two persons have been confirmed dead, while others sustained injury in an accident involving a moving train, a Lagos state Staff bus, on Thursday morning in Ikeja.

The two casualties were staff of the State Government.

Confirming the accident, South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye, said the State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.

“The operations are ongoing. Search and Rescue concluded. Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye added.

Meanwhile, officials of LASEMA, NEMA, Police, FRSC, CIVIL DEFENCE, and Nigeria Railway Corporation team are at the rescue scene.