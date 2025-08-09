



Japanese lightweight Hiromasa Urakawa has become the second boxer to die after fighting at an event in Tokyo. It comes a day after Shigetoshi Kotari died from injuries sustained during his fight on the same card. The latter was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery, but was later pronounced dead at the age of 28. Now, it has been confirmed that Urakawa has also died after initially being hospitalised with a brain injury of his own. He had surgery following his eighth-round knockout defeat to Yoji Saito on the Tokyo card, which took place on August 2. The news was reported by Ring Magazine before the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) issued a statement on Saturday night.

They said: “The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. “This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

After their respective bouts, the Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) confirmed that both boxers had been taken to hospital. The two fighters underwent craniotomies, a procedure which involves creating an opening in the skull to access the brain. JBC regulations state that any boxers who require craniotomies are automatically placed in retirement and are no longer allowed to compete professionally. Unfortunately, the outcome was much worse for Kotari and Urakawa. Following the death of Urakawa, who was also 28, the JBC announced an immediate rule change in an attempt to reduce the risk of serious injury. They confirmed that all of their Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bouts would be contested over 10 rounds instead of 12 rounds.

Urakawa is the third boxer to die from injuries sustained in the ring since the beginning of the year. Irish fighter John Cooney died in February after suffering a bleed on the brain following his ninth-round defeat to Nathan Howells in Belfast. Cooney’s promotion company, MHD Promotions, announced the news of his death on social media. They said: “It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away. “Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of supports and prayers.”









