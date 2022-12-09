Twitter to introduce new controls for ad placements -email

Twitter will soon announce new controls for advertisers. These updates will make it easier for those that advertise on Twitter to choose where their ads show up.

This is being seen as an attempt to lure advertisers back to the social media platform that has seen various companies exit since the takeover by Elon Musk.

The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk has caused a lot of advertisers to abandon the platform. This new strategy could be seen as an attempt to lure them back, but with mixed reviews on efficacy so far.

According to reports, a Twitter representative has said that the platform may bring in content moderators.

In an earlier report, we had written about how celebrities have departed from the platform, as have advertisers, who contribute to the vast majority of earnings to Musk’s $44 billion purchase. Several major companies have also paused their ad spends.