Twitter to allow calls, encrypted messaging, says Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the platform will be adding new features such as calls and encrypted messaging.

Musk announced plans for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App” last year, which would include encrypted DMs, longform tweets, and payment features.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number,” Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The call feature will bring Twitter in line with other social media apps like Facebook and Instagram.

A version of encrypted direct messages will be available starting Wednesday, but it is unclear if calls will also be encrypted.

Twitter will also begin removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.