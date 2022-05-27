BUSINESS
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk and Twitter over chaotic deal
Twitter shareholders are suing Elon Musk, and Twitter itself, over their handling of a chaotic acquisition process that is still underway, and that has contributed to volatile price swings in the company’s stock price.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed a significant stake in Twitter on April 4, and 10 days later proposed a buyout for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. He has both sold and pledged a chunk of his Tesla holdings as collateral for loans in order to finance the deal.
Since Musk’s acquisition bid, Twitter’s share price has dropped more than 12%, and Tesla’s is down about 28% as part of a broad sell-off in tech stocks. Tesla shares were off more than 40% at the end of trading Wednesday since Musk first revealed his stake.
Tesla shares have dropped more than 40% since Elon Musk’s stake in Twitter was publicly disclosed on April 4.
In a proposed class-action lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Twitter shareholders allege that Musk violated California corporate laws on several fronts, and in doing so engaged in market manipulation.
In one potential violation, they claim that Musk financially benefited by delaying required disclosures about his stake in Twitter and by temporarily concealing his plan in early April to become a board member at the social network.
Musk also snapped up shares in Twitter, the complaint says, while he knew insider information about the company based on private conversations with board members and executives, including former CEO Jack Dorsey, a longtime friend of Musk’s, and Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban, a Twitter board member whose firm had previously invested in SolarCity before Tesla acquired it.
Dorsey officially resigned from Twitter’s board of directors on Wednesday. Shareholders voted not to reinstate Durban.
The proposed lawsuit also contends that Musk broke California laws by sowing doubt about whether he would complete the deal after signing the contract to buy it.
Earlier this month, Musk said he was putting the Twitter acquisition “on hold” to learn more about inauthentic activity on the platform, including information about fake or automated accounts.
The shareholders’ complaint added that his gripes about “bots” were part of a scheme to negotiate a better price or kill the deal.
“Musk proceeded to make statements, send tweets, and engage in conduct designed to create doubt about the deal and drive Twitter’s stock down substantially in order to create leverage that Musk hoped to use to either back out of the purchase or to re-negotiate the buyout price by as much as 25% which, if accomplished, would result in an $11 billion reduction in the Buyout consideration,” the complaint said.
According to California law, corporations in the state have to exclude board members from voting on proposals if they have engaged in some kind of misconduct relevant or connected to those proposals.
Twitter declined to comment. Musk did not return requests for comment.
The case, Heresniak v. Musk et al, was filed in a California Northern District Court and the shareholders are seeking a jury trial. The shareholders’ complaint is subject to further revisions.
Stocks rise after Fed signals further rate hikes, Dow jumps nearly 200 points
Stocks rose on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting showed the central bank is prepared to raise rates further than the market had anticipated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 191.66 points, or 0.6%, to 32,120.28. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 3,978.73, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.5% to 11,434.74. All of the major averages are currently on pace for a winning week.
The minutes from the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting showed officials saw the need to raise rates quickly, and possibly more than the market has priced in, to quell the recent inflationary pressures.
“Most participants judged that 50 basis point increases in the target range would likely be appropriate at the next couple of meetings,” the minutes stated. In addition, Federal Open Market Committee members indicated that “a restrictive stance of policy may well become appropriate depending on the evolving economic outlook and the risks to the outlook.”
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was little changed following the release, stalled at roughly 2.75%, but stocks bounced to session highs after the minutes were released. Recently, investor fears have shifted away from higher rates and toward the possibility of a recession as inflation remains near 40-year highs.
“There weren’t any surprises which is why we probably bounced, and even after it hit, we’ve been all over the place,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “There’s nothing new in it, but the markets didn’t want to hear anything more hawkish than the hawkishness they already laid out.”
Retail also remained in focus Wednesday, leading the market higher after the major averages opened in the red. The reversal followed a report that bidders are still competing to acquire Kohl’s, whose shares jumped nearly 11.9%. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF gained 6.8%.
Nordstrom shares leapt more than 14% after the company surpassed sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Dick’s Sporting Goods gained about 9.7% on strong earnings despite cutting its outlook. Best Buy climbed nearly 9%, despite getting a downgrade from Barclays, which followed a mixed earnings report Tuesday.
Stock futures are flat following Tuesday’s losses in the Nasdaq
U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday after a sharp decline in the Nasdaq Composite during the previous session, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s release of its policy meeting from earlier this month.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell just 12 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded marginally higher.
Nordstrom shares jumped more than 9% in extended trading after the retailer surpassed sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The retailer experienced a surge in demand from shoppers refreshing their closets for “long-awaited occasions.”
Homebuilder Toll Brothers also posted quarterly results that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up more than 3% in the premarket.
Wednesday’s moves came after downbeat session for the Nasdaq, which tumbled following a warning of slowing growth from social media company Snap that hurt the tech-heavy index.
The tech-heavy composite fell 2.4% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 slid 0.8%. The Dow rose by 0.2% in a late-day reversal, despite falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.
Snap’s warning dinged other social media and tech stocks, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, and Google parent Alphabet.
“It tells me how much technology and comm services are still over-owned, right, because they’re the ones that are getting hit the hardest, and for good reason. Snap was really a big surprise for just about everybody,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”
“I think that we’re in just really challenging times. I’ve been saying we’re going to be in a choppy environment all year long because there are so many unknowns,” she continued.
Traders will continue to parse through earnings reports this week to see how companies are handling inflationary pressures. Dick’s Sporting Goods is expected to report earnings Wednesday before the bell. Snowflake and Nvidia are set to post quarterly reports after the bell.
On the economic front, investors are awaiting the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee. At the May 4 meeting, the Fed hiked rates by half a percentage point, with Chair Jerome Powell saying that inflation is “much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”
Telcos protest N90bn new phone tax
The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has described the recent move by the Federal Government to add a one kobo per second tax on phone calls as a bad move.
According to it, this is insensitive considering the operating environment of telecom companies.
The umbrella body for telecom companies said, “For us as at ALTON, it is bad fate on the part of the government, and it is badly intended. This is because when we came out that the government should look at our cost of operations and give us room to review tariffs, everybody treated us like an outcast.
“The same government is now coming in a matter of days to say they are introducing new taxes. So, when they were saying to us that we cannot increase tariff because it is insensitive to the plight of the people and now, they brought another tax through the back door, we think it is bad fate and badly intended. So, if we cannot review based on the impact it will have on subscribers, why are they bringing in another tax, still on subscribers. Government cannot act in one way and say another thing.”
The Federal Government is proposing a one kobo per seconds tax on phone calls in the nation to fund free healthcare for the Vulnerable Group in Nigeria.
This was disclosed in the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2021 signed by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), recently. This translates to a nine per cent tax on GSM calls if implemented.
ALTON added that the new tax would reduce the value subscribers get from telecom services, as they would need to pay more to enjoy what they used to.
The association stated, “It will affect the subscribers because they get less value for what they pay for. It means now that when you buy an N100 recharge card, the percentage will be deducted from it and paid to the government. So, it is actually short-changing the people. What will happen is that operators will be mandated to collect this tax on their behalf and remit it to the government.”
It said the government should consider taxing another industry rather than telecoms. According to it, subscribers will have to pay extra for this new cost.
It added, “This can be introduced to another sector of the economy.
“The reason for it is understandable, but we think it can be sourced from another source, not telecoms subscribers, whom government itself has said they are suffering because of high of living lately. We will not complain as operators because we will definitely remit, it is the subscribers that will bear the brunt.
