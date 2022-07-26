BUSINESS
Twitter sees first win in case against Elon Musk
Twitter Inc. scored an early win against Elon Musk in its fight to make him complete his $44 billion buyout, as a Delaware judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date.
Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick on Tuesday scheduled the trial for five days in the fall, instead of two weeks in February as the billionaire requested. Twitter argued it was suffering under the Tesla Inc. founder’s withdrawal from the deal and disparagement of the social media company.
The ruling marks the first victory for Twitter in a case in which many legal experts say Musk will be the underdog.
In a hearing in Wilmington, the judge made clear she saw little merit in Musk’s scheduling arguments, saying his lawyers “underestimate the ability of this court to quickly process” complex disputes in merger-and-acquisition cases.
McCormick found that the battle over the teetering transaction was “creating a cloud of uncertainty” over Twitter. “The reality is, continued delays threaten imminent harm” to the company, she said.
The judge had no questions for Twitter’s lawyer after his argument but did stop Musk’s attorney when he called the Sept. 19 trial start Twitter proposed “preposterous.” She cited a past case that moved to trial within three months and rejected the Musk lawyer’s argument that she herself took a year to get another case to trial, noting the constraints of the pandemic at the time.
Under the buyout agreement, Musk is obligated to finalize the deal within two days of all the closing conditions being met, Savitt said. Those conditions will be met in early September, he said.
“Mr. Musk has no intention of keeping any of his promises,” the lawyer said.
‘Warp Speed’
Musk’s legal team has said Twitter was unfairly pushing for a “warp speed” trial. Musk said Twitter violated the terms of the buyout deal by not turning over detailed information about so-called spam bot accounts within its system. The case requires a “forensic review and analysis of large swaths of data” about the bots along with other legal issues, Musk’s lawyers said in the filing.
Andrew Rossman, a lawyer for Musk, argued at the hearing that there was no need to rush a trial to meet an October deadline specified in the deal. The important date is when the financing commitments for the purchase expire, near the end of April of next year, he told the judge. A February trial would give the court enough time to decide the case and leave room for an appeal, Rossman said.
“The idea of running this case in 60 days” was “extraordinary,” he said of Twitter’s proposed schedule. “It’s a preposterous time frame.”
Rossman dismissed Twitter’s assertion that Musk is trying to run out the clock so the financing commitments lapse. His client “continued to use his best efforts to do the deal” by lining up financing and having his lawyers stay in communication with Twitter on the details right up to the day the company filed suit, he said.
“Mr. Musk has no motivation to harm Twitter,” given that he’s its second-largest shareholder, Rossman said.
Fast Court
In the end, he failed to persuade McCormick to deny Twitter an expedited schedule.
In interrupting his argument, the judge pointed to a 2001 merger fight between chicken processors Tyson Foods Inc. and IBP Inc. that went to trial within three months. The Chancery judge in that case ordered Tyson to proceed with the $4.7 billion buyout of its rival after it sought to cancel the deal.
McCormick rejected Rossman’s citation of a case she presided over herself — private equity firm Kohlberg’s effort to walk away from a $550 million acquisition of cake supplier DecoPac Holdings from Snow Phipps Group LLC — that took a year to get to trial. Questions arose about the buyout just as the pandemic was gaining traction, she noted. In what could be an ominous foreshadowing for Musk, McCormick ordered Kohlberg to close the deal.
Chancery judges in Delaware, the corporate home to more than half of U.S. public companies, are known for being able to parse legal thickets of complex merger-and-acquisition disputes more quickly than many other US courts. Unlike in some states where it can take several years to get a case to trial, Delaware Chancery Court generally moves quicker, with cases often argued within five or six months of being filed.
The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
McCormick told the parties to propose specific October dates for the non-jury trial and wrapped up the hearing — held remotely to accommodate her own case of Covid — in just over an hour and a half.
Twitter Jumps
Twitter shares jumped as much as 5.4% after the ruling. They were trading at $39.32, up 2.4%, at 3:16 p.m. in New York. From the day Musk tweeted that the deal was “on hold” in mid-May, the stock had fallen as much as 22%. It hasn’t traded near the deal price of $54.20 a share since the first two weeks after the acquisition was announced.
Lawyers for San Francisco-based Twitter had said they needed only four days to prove the world’s richest person must honor his agreement. Twitter filed suit last week to force Musk to consummate the transaction.
In Tuesday’s hearing, a lawyer for Twitter argued that Musk was “contractually obligated to use his best efforts to close deal.” Instead, he is “doing the exact opposite,” attorney William Savitt told the judge. “He’s engaging in sabotage.”
BUSINESS
These are the companies in the race as India’s 5G auction kicks off today
India’s 5G auction kicks off on Tuesday and four local companies will be in the race to bid for the country’s first 5G spectrum ahead of a planned rollout in 2023.
Bidders will include all the three major mobile operators in India: Reliance Jio, the market leader, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
The surprise entry of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as the fourth contender could still rock the boat.
5G refers to the fifth generation of high-speed mobile internet which promises super-fast download speeds that can support technologies like driverless cars and virtual reality.
A total of 72 gigahertz of 5G spectrum will be on the block, for which winning bids will retain the rights for 20 years.
In total, the four bidders have put up $2.7 billion (218 billion Indian rupees) in earnest money, the mandatory sum required to confirm a contract. The amount of earnest money deposited provides an indication of the amount of spectrum a company wishes to buy.
The auction will see aggressive bidding by Reliance Industries’ Jio, which has deposited 140 billion rupees of earnest money with the government — the largest amount among the contenders.
Other major mobile operators include Bharti Airtel which put 55 billion rupees and Vodafone Idea which deposited 22 billion rupees of earnest money.
Adani enters the 5G race
The Adani Group conglomerate, which operates mainly in infrastructure, put in only 1 billion Indian rupees as earnest money, which entitles it to bid for only a limited amount of spectrum.
Before the fourth bidder’s identity was disclosed, there was speculation of a new competitor in the mobile network and data space, which drove up expectations of higher bidding.
However, the company moved to douse the speculation. When contacted by CNBC, the Adani Group denied plans to enter the mobile phone space.
“We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations,” the group said in a statement.
While the small amount of earnest money rules out a nationwide entry into the mobile space by Adani, it still leaves room to acquire enough spectrum to provide coverage in large cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, a significant market.
In India, “5G is projected to account for almost 40 percent of mobile subscriptions – 500 million – by the end of 2027,” according to a recent report by Ericsson, one of the leading providers of 5G equipment in the U.S.
“By then, smartphone users in the region are forecast to consume 50GB of data per month on average,” the report said, adding that “there is already a good foundation for 5G uptake” in the country.
There is significant consumer interest in adopting 5G, the report said citing a recent study. It estimated that about 40 million smartphone users could take up 5G in the initial year of its availability.
BUSINESS
US business activity contracts in July for first time in 2 years
US business activity contracted in July for the first time in more than two years as manufacturers and service providers signaled sluggish demand that only adds to heightened recession anxieties.
The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers output index slid 4.8 points to 47.5, the weakest reading since May 2020, the group reported Friday. Outside of the early months of the pandemic, the July figure is the weakest in data back to 2009. Readings below 50 indicate contraction. The new orders gauge expanded modestly after contracting the previous month.
“The preliminary PMI data for July point to a worrying deterioration in the economy,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.
“Manufacturing has stalled and the service sector’s rebound from the pandemic has gone into reverse, as the tailwind of pent-up demand has been overcome by the rising cost of living, higher interest rates and growing gloom about the economic outlook,” Williamson said.
Similar results were seen in Europe. The group’s index of activity in the euro area unexpectedly shrank for the first time since early 2021. Output worsened among manufacturers, while growth in the service sector came close to stalling.
The US contraction was led by a steep decline in service-sector activity. The group’s services gauge slid to 47, the lowest print since May 2020. Excluding the pandemic, the July figure was the weakest in records back to 2009. Even so, firms continued to add jobs at a solid pace.
Meantime, the group’s manufacturing index eased to a two-year low of 52.3 in July. New orders shrank for a second month and employment growth slowed. Export orders also contracted as a stronger dollar and grimmer global picture weighed on foreign demand.
Inflation metrics softened somewhat in the month, though remained extremely elevated. The group’s composite gauge of input prices eased to a six-month low and the output prices measure dropped to the lowest since March 2021.
Firms’ expectations for the future also deteriorated, falling to the lowest since 2020, as weaker demand and inflation weighed on sentiment.
While the employment gauges signaled continued growth in July, the report said more firms mentioned plans to cut costs and reduce staffing numbers.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
BUSINESS
US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly jump to 8-month high
Applications for US state unemployment insurance rose for a third week to the highest since November as more companies announce job cuts, suggesting some softening in the labor market.
Initial unemployment claims increased by 7,000 to 251,000 in the week ended July 16, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The figures coincide with the reference period for the July jobs report that’s due early next month. The median estimate called for 240,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Continuing claims for state benefits rose 51,000 to 1.38 million in the week ended July 9, the biggest weekly increase since November.
Unemployment claims are rising as more companies announce job cuts amid increasing fears of a recession. The trend may continue as the Federal Reserve ratchets up its fight against rampant inflation with some of the largest interest-rate hikes in decades, which could ultimately curb demand for workers.
On an unadjusted basis, initial claims increased to 248,991 last week. Unadjusted claims in Massachusetts rose by more than 14,000. California, South Carolina and Georgia also posted increases. New York claims fell last week after jumping in the prior period when there were more layoffs in transportation and warehousing, health care and educational services.
In recent weeks, a slew of tech companies — including giants like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. — have said they’ll slow hiring in a time of global economic uncertainty. Firms in other industries like crypto, housing and autos have also said they’re letting workers go.
The jobless claims four-week moving average, a measure which smooths out some of the volatility in the series, ticked up to 240,500, the highest since early December.
Latest News
- ASUU Strike: Police warn hoodlums as NLC solidarity rally holds
- Oyedepo’s son, David posts beautiful pics with wife, Kemi on their 14th wedding anniversary
- Steph Nayah accuses Apostle Suleman of Indulging in threesome with Iyabo Ojo
- Pastor Ibiyeomie again threatens to jail any journalist who criticises him
- Nicolas Pepe tells Arsenal fans he is going nowhere despite shock Newcastle transfer links for £72m flop winger
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
-
NEWS1 day ago
Intrigues as Northern lawmakers plot to impeach House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila over controversial Water Resources Bill
-
NEWS8 hours ago
ASUU Strike: Police warn hoodlums as NLC solidarity rally holds
-
NEWS1 day ago
ASUU strike: Varsity unions back NLC pro-lecturers’ protest
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
BBNaija 2022: My two girlfriends know each other – Hermes
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Naked and Afraid’ star Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
These are the companies in the race as India’s 5G auction kicks off today
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Fashola faults Tinubu, Atiku over verbal war