Twitter on Thursday began removing some of its prominent blue checkmarks, which had verified the accounts of politicians, CEOs, celebrities, athletes and the media and protected them from impersonators.

As of early Thursday afternoon, celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Davido and Wizkid had lost their check marks.

Prominent TV personalities such as CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow lost theirs as well. Public figures relating to all sectors of society, from Bill Gates to Pope Francis, also lost their checks.

As the removal process was underway on Thursday, some users reported confusing glitches — they saw their blue check marks disappear, then reappear, only to disappear once again.

Looks like many are experiencing them winking in and out. I’ve refreshed 4 times. Twice it’s been gone, twice it’s been back. It’s trying to hold on!!! pic.twitter.com/Ov1cT3wW9Q — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) April 20, 2023

But most users who saw their check marks removed were ready to say goodbye.

Farewell to the blue check, it’s an honor to be distrusted by this platform. 🫡 — Matt Pearce 🦅🇺🇸 (@mattdpearce) April 20, 2023

As of Thursday evening, previously verified accounts still appear in search results that specify “filter:verified.”

The removal of the check marks is the latest step by Musk to remake Twitter since buying the platform in October for $44 billion, casting himself as the steward of an essential public forum while driving off some of the well-known people who used it.

The move has already prompted fears that Twitter users will have one less tool to distinguish known sources from impersonators or hoaxes.

The check marks, which were free, are now available through Twitter Blue — a subscription service the company launched last year.