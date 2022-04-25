BUSINESS
Twitter is taking another look at Musk takeover bid, source says
Twitter could be becoming more receptive to a takeover bid from Elon Musk after the billionaire disclosed he has secured $46.5 billion in financing.
The social media company had been expected to shoot down the offer and had adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off a potential hostile takeover.
Twitter’s board met Sunday to discuss Musk’s financing plan for his proposed bid, a source close to the situation told CNBC. The person said the board is looking for other offers and the company could provide an update by the time it reports its latest financial results Thursday, if not before.
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported Twitter executives are re-examining the bid and are more likely than before to try and negotiate. The situation is fast-moving, but the two sides are meeting on Sunday to discuss Musk’s $43 billion proposal, the Journal reported.
A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on the report.
The newspaper reported the social media giant is still working on estimating its own value. Executives could also insist on guarantees, such as Musk covering breakup protections if the deal fell through, the Journal said.
Musk has reportedly said he will not sway from his initial offer.
BUSINESS
Treasury yields slump to start the week
U.S. Treasury yields slumped on Monday morning, as investors digested signals that more aggressive interest rate hikes are on the horizon.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 8 basis points at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 5 basis points lower. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Treasury yields moved sharply lower on Monday morning, after having spiked at the end of last week, on the back of comments made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell said on Thursday that a 50-basis-point interest rate hike was “on the table” for the Fed May policy meeting.
The 5-year Treasury yield then topped 3% on Friday, surging above the interest rate on the 30-year government bond. This is also known as a “yield curve inversion” and indicates a lack of investor confidence about the economy, given they are selling out of shorter-dated debt in favor of long-dated bonds.
The 5-year yield slid 10 basis points to 2.8486% on Monday morning.
There are no major economic data releases due out on Monday. Investor focus this week will likely be on the March personal consumption expenditures price index, as a key measure of inflation, which is slated to come out on Friday morning.
Julian Howard, head of multi-asset solutions at GAM, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday that he believes that talk of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by some policymakers, in an attempt to control inflation, was “totally the wrong policy and is actually going to damage the economy.”
He pointed out that the so-called “misery index,” which looks at unemployment and inflation, was currently at “recessionary levels.”
“Do we really want a recession in order to defeat inflation? I think that’s almost verging on policy error,” Howard said.
Investors continue to monitor developments in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country entered its third month on Sunday. The conflict that has killed thousands and led to the worst refugee crisis Europe has seen since World War II.
The war will end only if Russian troops fully withdraw from the country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
BUSINESS
Stock futures fall as Wall Street braces for a busy earnings week
U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday night amid a four-week losing streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors weighed the likelihood of rising interest rates. Wall Street is also bracing for a stacked week of earnings, including reports from major tech companies such as Amazon and Apple.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 36 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%.
Those moves come after Friday’s selloff, with the Dow dropping 981.36 points, or 2.8%, to 33,811.40 in what was the Dow’s worst day since October 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% to 4,271.78, or its worst day since March. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 2.6% to 12,839.29.
All the major averages closed down lower last week, with the Dow falling 1.9% for the week, or its fourth straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped 2.8% and 3.8% for the week respectively, posting their third straight weekly decline.
“There has been severe damage in many areas of the market, while money rotated into perceived ‘defensives’ like Utilities, Staples, Pharma, and even mega-cap growth,” said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG. “Those areas, despite their strong momentum, are now unwinding lower, while the low-momentum names continue to trend down.”
Investors will be watching Twitter, which reportedly is re-examining Elon Musk’s takeover bid after the billionaire investor disclosed he secured $46.5 billion in financing, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing unnamed sources.
Wall Street is also bracing for what will be the busiest week yet in corporate earnings season. About 160 companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings this week, and all eyes will be on reports from big tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google-parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.
Coca-Cola is expected to report before the bell on Monday with a management call set at 8:30 a.m. ET. Other companies reporting on Monday include Activision Blizzard, Otis, Whirlpool and Zions Bancorp.
Traders are also looking forward to a key measure of inflation this week. The personal consumer expenditures index is set to be released Friday before the bell. In February, the core PCE jumped 5.4%.
BUSINESS
Fintech giant Stripe jumps into crypto with a feature that lets Twitter users get paid in stablecoin
Stripe will allow businesses to pay their users via cryptocurrencies, starting with Twitter, in the latest sign of how large financial firms are warming to digital assets.
The $95 billion online payments company said Friday it will start offering merchants the ability to make payouts in crypto through the stablecoin USDC, which is issued by crypto firm Circle. Stablecoins are tokens that are pegged to fiat currencies to maintain a stable price. In USDC’s case, as the name suggests, the cryptocurrency is backed by the U.S. dollar.
Twitter will be the first company to integrate the new payment method. Starting Friday, the social media platform — which has been the subject of much talk lately over a potential takeover by Tesla CEO Elon Musk — will let a certain number of creators receive their earnings from its paid Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows features in USDC.
It’s Stripe’s first significant push into crypto since dropping support for bitcoin four years ago. The San Francisco-based start-up stopped accepting payments via bitcoin in January 2018, citing the digital coin’s notoriety for volatile price swings and a lack of efficiency in making everyday transactions.
But the firm has since warmed to crypto amid hype over “Web3,” a movement in tech that calls for the creation of a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain technology. Stripe last year formed a team dedicated to exploring crypto and Web3. In November, Stripe co-founder John Collison hinted the firm may soon offer crypto support again.
“While the ‘store of value’ aspects of cryptocurrencies typically receive the most attention, we view the prospect of ‘open-access global financial rails’ as being at least equally compelling,” Karan Sharma, product manager at Stripe’s crypto unit, said in a blogpost Friday. “As a result, we’ve been exploring ways to use cryptocurrency-based platforms to unlock broader access.”
The company’s crypto payouts feature will run on the Polygon network, a so-called “Layer 2” solution that sits on top of the Ethereum network to handle transactions faster and at a lower cost. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies have faced criticism over sluggish transaction times and high fees.
“We plan to add support for additional rails and payout currencies over time,” Sharma said.
Stripe isn’t the only company opening up its platform to digital currencies — in fact, the company is arguably late to the party. Visa, Mastercard and PayPal and other major payment processors have all announced moves of their own in the space. That was back when digital currency prices were still rising.
More recently, several major cryptocurrencies have slumped sharply from record highs, with bitcoin, the world’s largest, down more than 40% from a November peak of nearly $69,000. Bitcoin was trading at around $39,724 on Friday, according to Coin Metrics data, off by about 6% in the last 24 hours.
Latest News
- 2023 Presidency: Govs, Igbo leaders meet May 5
- Nkechi Blessing confronts ‘thug trying to disrupt movie set’
- Kim Kardashian accused of forgetting to photoshop in her belly button
- Michelle Keegan drives fans wild with sensational bikini shot as she paddles in the sea
- EPL: Xavi speaks on Frenkie de Jong joining Manchester United
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi buried
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 best sex tips to be great in bed
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Chelsea defender, Rudiger’s possible new club revealed
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Bala Mohammed attend Aisha Buhari’s iftar for presidential aspirants
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Fintech giant Stripe jumps into crypto with a feature that lets Twitter users get paid in stablecoin
-
NEWS1 day ago
Atiku, Wike shun Aisha Buhari’s dinner
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Reasons why cheating partners stay married
-
NEWS1 day ago
150 persons roasted as illegal refinery explodes in Imo