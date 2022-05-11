NEWS
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk that Trump’s account should be reinstated
Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey has said he agrees with Elon Musk’s decision to reverse a ban on Donald Trump on the platform.
Musk, who is in the process of completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, on Tuesday revealed he intended to revoke the ban, calling it ‘a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme’.
Trump was banned from Twitter in January 2021, in response to his supporters storming the US Capitol and attempting to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.
Speaking at a London conference on the future of cars, Musk said: ‘I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump.’
The Tesla founder said Dorsey, who was CEO until November 2021, agreed with him.
‘I do agree,’ Dorsey tweeted, pointing out that he supported bans for sharing content such as child sexual exploitation (CSE), but not generally.
‘There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol).’
Dorsey then linked to his January 13, 2021, tweet in which he defended the decision.
‘I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realdonaldtrump from Twitter, or how we got here,’ Dorsey said at the time.
‘After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter.
‘I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.’
Dorsey added, in his lengthy thread, a caveat that the decision would need reevaluating.
‘This moment in time might call for this dynamic, but over the long term it will be destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet.
‘A company making a business decision to moderate itself is different from a government removing access, yet can feel much the same,’ he said.
Asked about his views by Axios’s business editor Dan Primack, Dorsey said that he now regretted the call.
‘It was a business decision, it shouldn’t have been,’ he said.
‘And we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong.’
ISWAP terrorists release photos of attack carried out on Borno community, confirm killing many people
Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have released photographs of their attack on Kautikari village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.
ISWAP had earlier claimed its fighters killed 10 Christians during the attack.
The insurgents had on May 3 ransacked the community.
A military base stationed in the town was also dislodged by the terrorists.
Releasing the latest statement, ISWAP claimed the community was attacked because it was occupied by Christians.
“Fighters attacked and killed many people in the Christian town of Kautikari,” the group said.
In December 2021 and January 2022, Kautikari was separately attacked by the insurgents who abducted many women and children.
Also, a church in the community was razed by the insurgents during the attacks.
Attacks in Chibok areas and particularly the recent one in January 2022 made the Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, visit the area and encourage the people as well as the security operatives stationed in the local government.
During his visit, the governor met with the families of 22 women and two men abducted by the insurgents where he encouraged them and asked them to continue to trust in God through prayers.
Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.
The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.
The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of people mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.
Bill Gates tests positive for COVID
Bill Gates, billionaire businessman and co-founder of Microsoft, says he tested positive for COVID-19.
Gates announced this on Tuesday in a post on Twitter, adding that he is experiencing mild symptoms.
“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” he wrote.
“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.
“The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work.
“We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again.”
Gates has been a vocal advocate for measures to curb the pandemic, especially on access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.
In his 2021 end-of-the-year message, Gates expressed concern about the unfair distribution of vaccines, adding that with the emergence of new variants and challenges with vaccination, the world is not as close to the end of the pandemic as he had hoped.
“I am hopeful, though, that the end is finally in sight. It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close some time in 2022,” he said.
Appeal Court voids Section 84(12) of Electoral Act 2022
The Court of Appeal has set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia which voided the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.
In a judgment on Wednesday in Abuja, a three-member panel of the court headed by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka held that the Federal High Court Umuahia had no jurisdiction to have entertained the case because the plaintiff, Nduka Edede, lacked the locus standi to have filed the suit in the first place.
The appellate court added that Edede did not establish any cause of action to have warranted his approaching the court on the issue because he did not establish that he was directly affected by the provision.
While determining the appeal on the merit, the appellate court however held that the provision is unconstitutional because it violates Section 42 (1)(a) of the Constitution and denied a class of Nigerian citizens their right to participate in election.
The judgment was on the appeal marked: CA/OW/87/2022 filed by the PDP.
