Twitter deletes Buhari’s “threat” tweet against South East
Twitter has deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s threat tweet against the people of Igbo-dominated South-East.
Recall that Buhari had on Tuesday after a security briefing about the attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the South East, categorically threatened to deal with those who, according to him, want to destroy his government.
He had said such individuals or groups will receive the shock of their lives as they will be treated in a language they will understand.
Following the development, Nigerians on social media took to Twitter to drag the President for making such threats towards a particular tribe.
While some slammed him for pleading with Fulani herdsmen and bandits who have killed and are still killing innocent Nigerians, others slammed him for threatening the South East with another civil war that killed almost 3 million Igbos.
They also reported the tweet and also called for the suspension of the President’s account by the management of Twitter.
The complaints were received by the management of Twitter and the comment by the President has been deleted.
Also, the Nigerian leader may also be locked out of his account for 24 hours and faces a temporary suspension for the offensive tweet.
AU suspends Mali’s membership after military coup and threatens sanctions
The African Union has suspended Mali from its membership in response to last week’s military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, the union has announced.
The military led by Assimi Goita (pictured above) arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured them to resign, halting a transition to democratic elections after ousting the previous administration through a coup last August .
Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week’s revolt, was declared president on Friday, last week.
The African Union has now called for “an unimpeded, transparent and swift return to the civilian-led transition … failing which, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions,” the AU’s Peace and Security Council said.
The AU suspension comes days after West African regional bloc, ECOWAS suspended Mali on Sunday, May 30.
Its not the first time the AU is taking out action against Mali.
The African Union suspended Mali after last August’s coup but reinstated the country a few weeks later after the heads of the new civilian-led transitional government were announced.
‘This is very sad,’ Ortom reacts to aide’s murder
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the assassination of his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Christopher Dega (rtd), describing it as a huge blow to his administration and the entire state.
The governor, while speaking to journalists Wednesday at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, lamented that the retired AIG was very active even in retirement, saying it was painful that he was gunned down in such a gruesome manner.
“Retired AIG Dega served with me here and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad,” Ortom stated.
The governor, who stressed that insecurity had bedevilled the entire country, called on security agencies to find killers of his aide.
Governor Ortom sympathized with the family, friends and former colleagues of the deceased and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.
Fayose mocks Buhari after Twitter deleted his tweet about civil war
Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, has reacted following social media platform, Twitter’s decision to delete President Buhari’s tweet about the civil war.
Buhari on Tuesday June 1, via his Twitter handle said those who are too young to understand what occurred during the civil war will soon be treated in a ‘language they will understand’
After many people reported the tweet as being a threat of violence/war, Twitter on Wednesday, June 2, deleted the tweet.
Twitter said the tweet violated it’s policies.
Fayose, has now reacted to Twitter’s decision saying ‘those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when & where to stop’
He then alleged that Buhari couldn’t ‘operate an Android phone’ talk more of making genocidal tweets.
“It is obvious that those exercising President Buhari’s powers for him do not know when & where to stop their power-madness.” Fayose wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
“Regrettable, Twitter may not know that the President isn’t the one operating the handle.Can he operate Android Phone not to talk of making genocidal tweets?”
