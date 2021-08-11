NEWS
Twitter bows, agrees to open an office in Nigeria
The Federal Government on Wednesday said that Twitter has agreed to open its office in Nigeria in 2022.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made this known after briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC.
He explained that the federal government’s engagement with Twitter has been extremely positive without any acrimony.
The Minister said ”We have made it clear what we want from Twitter. The end for amicable resolution is very much in sight.
‘We appreciate the patience of Nigerians. I want to assure you that we have made very tremendous progress. We have met with Twitter both physically and in writing. We are actually almost there.
“They (Twitter) have shown a lot of flexibility, the conversation has not been acrimonious.”
Mohammed added that although there are about three to four areas the two were yet to reach an agreement, Twitter has agreed to open office in the country in 2022.
NEWS
Hushpuppi: 31 Northern lawyers set to defend Abba Kyari
No fewer than 31 lawyers from the northern part of the country have indicated interest in defending the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who was recently suspended in connection with a $1.1m scam involving an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.
This was disclosed on Wednesday by Barrister Bappah Salisu, who spoke on behalf of the 31 legal practitioners from 19 Northern States.
According to the statement, the lawyers decided to offer the free legal service to Abba Kyari following a call by the Coalition of Northern Groups which demanded that the fundamental human right of the embattled police boss must be protected.
The Northern group had made the call following an indictment by a court in the United States of America after the discovery of Abba Kyari’s tie with Hushpuppi.
Speaking on the move by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to extradite Kyari to the United States, the group of lawyers said the FBI did not follow due procedure, stressing that they breached international protocol.
“We would raise questions involving the possibility of breaches to Kyari’s fundamental rights entrenched in Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right which essentially state that every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person and every individual shall have the right to have his cause heard.
“This comprises: the right to an appeal to competent national organs against acts of violating his fundamental rights as recognized and guaranteed by conventions, laws, regulations and customs in force.
“The right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court or tribunal; the right to defence, including the right to be defended by counsel of his choice; the right to be tried within a reasonable time by an impartial court or tribunal”, the group added.
NEWS
Gani Fawehinmi’s first son, Mohammed is dead
Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first child of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.
Though details of his death are still sketchy, it was gathered that Mohammed died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.
He was 52.
Mohammed was a graduate of Business Administration at the University of Lagos.
He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.
The deceased had over 20 years of experience in law practice.
Until his death, he was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers; Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.
NEWS
The bad things Ogunlewe said about Tinubu (Throwback)
Former federal Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has formally endorsed the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the presidency in 2023.
Although the two have squabbled for more than a decade, dating back to their time together at the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Ogunlewe on Wednesday said Tinubu was the best person for the Presidency in 2023 if the position is zoned to the South West
Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Ogunlewe said Tinubu was the most qualified person in the South-west to govern Nigeria.
Before Wednesday’s endorsement, Ogunlewe, who recently decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC had been a harsh critic of Tinubu.
Here are a few nasty things Ogunlewe previously said about Tinubu when their relationship was sour
In one of his comments on Tinubu, he said:
“ Who is Tinubu? There is nothing special about Tinubu. There is nothing invincible about him. People should stop dressing him in borrowed robes. Tinubu gets away with some of these things because of money he spends.”
I cannot work with Tinubu
Me join hands with Tinubu or work with Tinubu? Never. It is not possible. Myself and others that you mentioned can’t work with him or join hands with him. Tinubu is a stranger in Lagos,and apart from that, his politics is politics of exploitation. Since 1999, Tinubu has been exploiting Lagos State, and up till today, his company on a monthly basis takes 15 per cent of IGR in Lagos, and that runs into billions of naira monthly. Why should anyone suggest that we should work with an exploiter of Lagos State resources?
Tinubu is not from Lagos
Tinubu is not an indigene of Lagos, we can’t work with him. Then one thing that many don’t know about Tinubu is that he uses and dump people. Me work with Tinubu? No. How can that be possible? What do I tell my children and coming generations of Lagosians that I was part of a system that oppressed the people of Lagos State? It is not possible. But one thing is this, Tinubu has been there in Lagos since 1999 but he should however know this, no empire lasts for ever. His time will soon be up in Lagos sooner than later.
