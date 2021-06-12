Connect with us

Twitter ban: Malami makes u-turn on threat to prosecute violators

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has now made a u-turn, insisting the Federal Government will not prosecute Nigerians using Twitter.

Instead, it will go after those who are helping Nigerians circumvent the ban on the micro-blogging site.

Malami had purportedly directed the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), to begin the process of prosecuting those still tweeting.

However, the AGF has now told Vanguard, that Nigerians have a right to tweet from anywhere in the world.

He said: “It is within their guaranteed fundamental right to tweet from anywhere in the world. Nigeria, being a democratic nation, cannot stop its citizens from exercising their rights of freedom of expression.

“But our position on Twitter is clear: Anyone, whether individual or corporate institution that enables Twitter to circumvent the ban the Federal Government of Nigeria placed on the company, will be prosecuted.”

Malami also added that at no time did the government threaten to arrest any religious leader over the use of Twitter.

Most users have employed the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to continue tweeting, after telecom companies in the country blocked the site.

NEWS

Kelechi Iheanacho declares support for #June12thProtest

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

Leicester City and Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has declared his support for the #June12Protest in Nigeria.

 Iheanacho stated this on his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote:

NEWS

Police fire tear gas at #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

Officers the Nigeria Police Force tear-gassed some #June12Protest demonstrators at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

The protesters who converged at the part very early on Saturday, holding placards and chanting “Buhari must go”, “say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases.

One of our correspondents, who was covering the protest also ran for cover as the security operatives bombarded the demonstration ground.

NEWS

Police disperse #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

Nigerian police dispersed a crowd of #June12Protest demonstrators on Saturday at the Gani fawenhnimi freedom in Ojota , Lagos.

A NewDay journalist at the venue of the protest saw riot police advance from multiple locations to force out a few hundred protesters from the park.

One of the leaders of the demonstrators had announced that the rally would move to a different location in the capital. 

