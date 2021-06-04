Twitter Ban in Nigeria: Five countries that have banned the platform in recent years

The federal government on Friday announced a ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The ban comes 48 hours after the platform deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari and suspended his account for 12 hours.

There’s certainly more to come from the government’s spat with Twitter, a number of countries have equally banned the platform

1.China

China blocked Twitter since 2009 and the banned has been in place since then.

The ban followed after riots in the northwest region of Xinjiang amid tensions between Uyghur Muslims and Chinese authorities.

2.Iran

Iran has blocked its citizens from accessing the platform since 2009 after the controversial and disputed Iranian presidential election. The platform according to the Iranian government was being used to organize protests.

Despite the blackout, President Hassan Rouhani has his own English language Twitter account.

3.North Korea

Perhaps the most secretive country in the world, any access to Twitter in North Korea is punishable by law since 2016

Myanmar

Twitter was banned in Myanmar after new military rulers took over in February 2021. The military junta ordered mobile networks and internet service providers in the country to block Twitter.

5.Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan, the ex-Soviet republic, which is one of the world’s most closed countries has also blocked Western services including Twitter and Viber.