Twitter Ban: Buhari has made Nigeria living hell for citizens – Cardinal Okogie

Former Catholic Archbishop of the Lagos Diocese, Cardinal Anthony Okogie has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has made the country a ‘living hell for Nigerians’.

Okogie said Buhari was responsible for the worsening economic and political situation in Nigeria.

He maintained that Nigeria was currently worse than Buhari met it in 2015 when he assumed power.

The former Catholic Archbishop stated this in a statement he issued yesterday titled, ‘Cardinal Okogie: Life at 85.’

Okogie said after failing and refusing to accept responsibility, the Federal Government was clamping down on Twitter and Nigerians using the micro-blogging site.

Okogie urged the Buhari administration to retrace its steps to avoid anarchy.

He also berated the Buhari-led administration over its ban of Twitter in Nigeria.

The Federal government had suspended Twitter claiming that some Nigerians were using the platform for activities against the country’s existence.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture had disclosed this in Abuja recently.

However, Okogie accused the Federal Government of throwing tantrums whenever it is criticized.

The statement partly read, “A country fails when instead of reassuring its citizens by actions and policies that the future is secure, it becomes a case of most people planning to flee the country to other climes where their governments are truly functioning. Such is practically our case today. One whose house is on fire should not take to the streets dancing.

“While it is true that our problems did not start under this administration, they seem to have worsened economically and politically in these past six years.

“The sad part is that there is no articulate coordinated response from the government to stem these downward trends, apart from the usual ‘playing the ostrich’ and throwing tantrums when they are criticised, like the rather hasty suspension of Twitter.”