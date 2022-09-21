Twist as MC condemns N500 Tinubu stickers’ on tricycles

Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo, has denied authorising the sales of stickers bearing images of himself; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to tricycle (aka Keke) drivers.

He said he never approved such stickers.

MC Oluomo’s statement came as people continued to condemn the sales of the stickers.

In the clip, someone was heard asking the drivers to pay for the N500 reportedly charged for a sticker.

Responding to the social media post, MC Oluomo said via another video he posted to Instagram on Tuesday night that he neither authorised the sales of the tickets nor had knowledge of such development.

He then urged people with useful information about the ticket sales, to avail him of such information, as it would help his investigation.

He said, “My attention has yet again been drawn to a video clip circulating online showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker.

“It came to me as a surprise seeing that people were attaching the video to me and were also quick to state that it was a campaign fee to support the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Naturally I would have just ignored knowing that it’s the handiwork of naysayers. Being in an election session, I also know their malicious intentions and the cheap political goal they aim to get with the video. I am however compelled for the sake of clarity to set the record straight.

“I did not know anything about the said sticker, neither did I sanction the sale. I would appreciate additional information as regards the location where the incident happened so that we can conduct thorough investigation.

“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people. May I also inform the public that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more than enough people willing to finance his campaign and such money would not come from me or my office.

“I want to urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I however implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”