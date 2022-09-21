NEWS
Twist as MC condemns N500 Tinubu stickers’ on tricycles
Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo, has denied authorising the sales of stickers bearing images of himself; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to tricycle (aka Keke) drivers.
He said he never approved such stickers.
MC Oluomo’s statement came as people continued to condemn the sales of the stickers.
In the clip, someone was heard asking the drivers to pay for the N500 reportedly charged for a sticker.
Responding to the social media post, MC Oluomo said via another video he posted to Instagram on Tuesday night that he neither authorised the sales of the tickets nor had knowledge of such development.
He then urged people with useful information about the ticket sales, to avail him of such information, as it would help his investigation.
He said, “My attention has yet again been drawn to a video clip circulating online showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker.
“It came to me as a surprise seeing that people were attaching the video to me and were also quick to state that it was a campaign fee to support the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
“Naturally I would have just ignored knowing that it’s the handiwork of naysayers. Being in an election session, I also know their malicious intentions and the cheap political goal they aim to get with the video. I am however compelled for the sake of clarity to set the record straight.
“I did not know anything about the said sticker, neither did I sanction the sale. I would appreciate additional information as regards the location where the incident happened so that we can conduct thorough investigation.
“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people. May I also inform the public that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more than enough people willing to finance his campaign and such money would not come from me or my office.
“I want to urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I however implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”
NEWS
Man rejects state funeral for Shinzo Abe, sets self ablaze
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Police declined to confirm the incident, but the government said an individual with burns had been found near government property.
“We are aware that a man with burns was found by a police officer at 7:00 am (2200 GMT) this morning at an intersection below the cabinet office,” top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.
“But details are currently being examined by police,” he added, declining to answer further questions on the incident.
Local media said the man was taken to hospital and was conscious.
TV Asahi said he told police he was opposed to the planned ceremony for Abe.
According to the television station, a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.
Jiji news agency said handwritten notes found near the man said he was “staunchly opposed” to the state funeral.
The man was believed to be in his 70s and told police he had doused himself in oil, the agency added.
By mid-morning, the only sign of the incident was a scorched patch of grass and bush, with police and media nearby.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning and a publicly funded state funeral honouring him will be held on September 27.
State funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial. Recent polls show more than half of the public is opposed to the idea.
Abe was Japan’s best-known politician and remained a prominent public figure after resigning for health reasons in 2020.
He was campaigning for ruling-party candidates in upper-house elections in the Nara region when he was shot by a man who allegedly believed the former leader had ties to the Unification Church.
World leaders expected
The assassination prompted shock and international condemnation, but sitting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s authorisation of a state funeral has proved contentious.
Abe was far from universally popular, and many opposed his hawkish nationalist views or were angered by persistent allegations of cronyism.
The ceremony for Abe is expected to cost at least 1.7 billion yen ($12 million.)
Kishida, who is currently in New York to address the UN General Assembly, has defended the plan, insisting Abe’s record-breaking tenure and international standing mean he merits the ceremony.
The prime minister’s approval ratings have taken a hit over the decision, as well as a controversy over ties between politicians and the Unification Church.
The church, whose members are sometimes colloquially called the “Moonies” after Korean founder Sun Myung Moon, has been accused of pressuring believers to make sometimes ruinous donations — accusations it denies.
Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of shooting Abe, reportedly resented the church over his mother’s membership and hefty donations that left his family bankrupt.
While Abe was not a member of the church, he addressed affiliated groups, and his death caused renewed scrutiny of the sect and its political connections.
An investigation by Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party found that around half its lawmakers had ties to the sect.
He has pledged that the party will cut all links to the church, which has denied any wrongdoing.
Abe’s state funeral will be held at Tokyo’s Budokan, a large venue for concerts and sporting events.
World leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, are among those expected to attend.
AFP
NEWS
14 arrested over new naira notes sale
14 persons including a lady have been arrested in Kano over the alleged illegal sale of new naira notes in Kano.
They were arrested by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC)
The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adamu Zakari, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the NSCDC State Headquarters in Kano, Tuesday evening.
He said the suspects were apprehended during a joint operation in the metropolis as part of efforts to check the illegal act which contravened the CBN Act.
“The clamp down on the new naira vendors and sellers is hinged on the CBN Act, Section 20 to counterfeit, hawk, sell or otherwise trade the naira notes, coins or any other note issued by the bank,” he said.
“Investigations have already commenced to ascertain the source or otherwise of the naira notes recovered from the suspects,” Zakari said.
He listed the suspects as: Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro,82, Haruna Yahaya, 42, Rabiu Ibrahim, 34, Ismaila Umar, 20, and Nura Aminu, 45, Nasiru Adamu, 40 and Nazef Lawal, 20.
The rest were Sulaiman Tijjani, 35, Mustapha Haruna, 47, Aminu Jibril, 23, Lawal Ibrahim, 40, Abubakar Jibril, 45, Abdullahi Hassan, 30 and Fatima Ibrahim, 30.
He said the NSCDC, the DSS and the CBN would continue to the clamp down on the perpetrators of the illegal act which was a punishable offence under the CBN Act.
“For the avoidance of doubt, act of spraying the naira notes at occasions, soiling and writing on it, squeezing, handling as well as counterfeit of the country currency notes are abuse of the naira and are punishable by the law,” he said.
He said as soon as investigation into the matter was completed, the suspects would be charged to court.
In an interview with one of the suspects, Alhaji Ubandi Hotoro, he said nothing incriminating was found on him because he was at a place to settle a dispute between some of the suspects and security agents.
NEWS
Strike: NANS dares Kaduna govt, says no going back on protest
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Kaduna, has called on students of respective schools to assemble on the 21st September, 2022, for the total shut down of the Kaduna-Abuja road over the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the students’ task force Chairman, Comrade Dominic Philip said the protest would begin from Kaduna expressway and end at Gonin Gora by Federal Cooperative College, Kaduna.
Following this, he invited all National Excos, Zonal Excos in Kaduna, JCC Executives, SUG’s/ SRC Executives, parents, good-spirited countrymen and women.
However, the Kaduna State Government, on Tuesday night, warned against the danger associated with such a protest as Kaduna is a fragile State.
The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said that the planned action by any group or individual was unacceptable.
He added that “citizens may kindly be reminded that collective security should remain the first and most important consideration at all times.
“Individuals, unions and other groups are, therefore, urged to note this advisory for strict compliance.”
However, the students’ leadership on Tuesday night said nothing would stop the mobilisation of students for the protest.
