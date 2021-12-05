LIFESTYLES
TV could be harmful to your health
Young adults who watch three or more hours of TV a day and get little exercise have a greater chance of cognitive issues in midlife, according to a 25-year study published in JAMA Psychiatry.
The same amount of TV time could also double the risk of early death compared to watching an hour or less each day, according to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
People who watch TV for five or more hours a day have more than double the risk of dying from a blood clot in the lungs compared to those who watch 2½ hours a day, according to a study in the journal Circulation.
Again, this is likely due to all the sitting involved.
Occasional binge-watching okay
What’s the answer? It’s a two-pronged approach. Cut back to one to two hours of TV and increase the amount of moderate-intensity exercise you do to between 60 and 75 minutes every day. According to research published in The Lancet, this won’t completely eliminate the increased risks associated with TV time, but it can certainly lessen them.
It also helps to find more movement-oriented pastimes to replace the other hours of TV viewing.
Remember that the health risks come from day-in, day-out prolonged TV viewing. If you skip it most days during the week, occasionally binge-watching a series shouldn’t be too harmful.
Just take 15-minute movement or stretching breaks between episodes and resist the urge to munch on high-calorie treats as you watch.
LIFESTYLES
Sleeping for less than 6 hours could kill you!
Sleeping is regarded as one of the most important part of relaxing your body and not getting enough of it might have dire consequences.
If you don’t get enough sleep, your body does respond, either by you being grumpy or super tired and that does tell you how important sleep it.
Sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on your physical health, including serious medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes and it shortens your life expectancy.
Most of us need around 8 hours of good-quality sleep a night to function properly and Science Daily reports that those with high blood pressure, Type-2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke could be at high risk of cancer and early death when sleeping less than six hours a day.
“Our study suggests that achieving normal sleep may be protective for some people with these health conditions and risks,” said lead study author Julio Fernandez-Mendoza from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey in Pennsylvania, US.
“However, further research is needed to examine whether improving and increasing sleep through medical or behavioural therapies can reduce risk of early death,” Fernandez-Mendoza said.
Their researchers analyzed data of more than 1,600 adults (20 to 74 years old, more than half women) from the Penn State Adult Cohort who were categorized into two groups as having stage 2 high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes and having heart disease or stroke. Participants were studied in the sleep laboratory (1991-1998) for one night and then researchers tracked their cause of death up to the end of 2016.
LIFESTYLES
Why there’s a bow on women’s underwear!
Many pairs of women’s underwear have a bow in the front and there is actually a reason for it.
The majority of us have probably noticed it because it is in most women’s underwear, especially lace.
A Reddit user took to Reddit to pose the question: “Why do so many panties have that little bow on the centre in front? Where did the tradition come from?”
One user replied: “As for the roots of the tradition? It comes from pre-elastic days, when your underthings were held in place by a bit of ribbon threaded through the eyelet lace at the tops.“ The little bow is where you tied that ribbon, and of course it’s in the front because that’s the easiest place to do something like that. ”
So that bow you see was to keep your undies where they should be and stop them from falling.
According to another forum user, previously women would get up before daylight and dress in the dark, or by candlelight, so the bows helped them work out which way round their knickers were supposed to go.
Another user said she was glad to know this because she always tears them off and one pointed out that he thought it was stupid.
“I always found them a bit stupid but I learned to ignore them. It’s interesting to know why they were there to begin with (as a practical way to tie your underwear),” he said.
LIFESTYLES
10 health benefits of drinking water
We all need water to sustain life, but there are many more health benefits to drinking your eight glasses per day.
It might not be a “magic bullet”, but it’s crucial to your functioning.
