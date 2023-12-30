Saturday, December 30, 2023
FOOTBALL

Turkish SuperCup in Saudi Arabia Postponed Over ‘Political Slogans’

By Online Editor
0
Turkish SuperCup in Saudi Arabia Postponed Over 'Political Slogans'

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Image for representative use© AFP

The Turkish SuperCup in Riyadh between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce scheduled Friday was postponed at the last minute after Saudi organisers refused to allow players to wear jerseys bearing “political slogans”. “The match has been cancelled. The match will not take place,” announced the commentator on the Saudi sports television channel SSC. According to Turkish media, both teams wanted to warm up wearing shirts bearing the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern-day Turkey, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the republic.

Given the refusal of Saudi organisers to allow such a gesture, the fierce Istanbul rival teams and the Turkish football federation decided to postpone the match that was to be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Gunmen Dressed In Military Uniform Kill Two Police Officers In Anambra, Nigeria Police Launch Manhunt
Next article
Leicester Consolidate Promotion Push As Ipswich Stumble
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network