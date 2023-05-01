Turkey Says It Neutralised ISIS Leader In Syria

The Turkish government has said that its intelligence forces killed the leader of the dreaded terrorist group, ISIS in Syria operation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made the claim on Sunday according to a CNN report, vowed to continue the country’s fight against terrorism.

President Erdogan in a broadcast on Sunday reportedly said that Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization had been tracking the said ISIS leader known as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini Al-Qurshi “for a long time.”

“This person was neutralized in the operation carried out by MIT (Turkish National Intelligence Organization) yesterday \(Saturday) in Syria,” Erdogan said, adding, “From now on, we will continue our fight without discrimination against terrorist organizations.”

Erdogan added that Turkey’s fight against terrorism contributes to Europe’s security, claiming that Europe “is not aware of this or does not want to be aware of it.”

It was gathered that Al-Qurshi was named ISIS leader after the death of his predecessor, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi, who was killed in October 2022 by the Free Syrian Army in Syria.

However, little was known about Al-Qurshi, but at the time of his appointment, ISIS had reportedly described him as an “old fighter.”

Meanwhile, the CNN report noted that Erdogan’s announcement came after a recent absence from the public eye due to illness, as media reports had speculated that his health was deteriorating just two weeks before a crucial election.

The speculation was said to have followed a televised interview on Tuesday which was interrupted after Erdogan left his chair in the middle of a question before returning to explain he had “serious stomach flu.”

Sequel to Tuesday’s incident, Erdogan was advised by his doctors to rest at home and cancel a number of public events.

But on Thursday, the Turkish government was said to have rejected news reports about Erdogan’s health, describing the reports as “baseless claims,” as he reportedly appeared on video link the same day for the inauguration of the Akkuya nuclear power plant.

President Erdogan made his public appearance for the first time in three days on Saturday at an aviation festival in Istanbul where he rallied his supporters as he seeks to extend his 20-year term in power.

Turkey will be going to the polls on May 14 this year, three months after a devastating earthquake and amid soaring inflation and a currency crisis that slashed nearly 30 per cent off the lira’s value against the dollar in 2022.